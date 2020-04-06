All life insurance companies to handle Covid-19 death claims: Industry Body

Mumbai: The Life Safety Council said Monday that none of its members would deny allegations of death to any of the experts if they were likely to lose their lives due to the infection.

The Forbes Force’s top lobby said in a statement that the “Force Force” clause does not apply to Covid-19 death claims.

This clause generally applies to unforeseen circumstances that may prevent a person from performing. He also said that all life insurers, both public and private, are committed to processing any death claims against Covid-19 in the first place.

These measures have been taken to reassure customers who have reached out to life insurers, and have sought to clarify this clause in their contracts, as well as to dispel rumors.

“All life insurance companies have contacted their customers separately,” the statement said. “The dramatic global and local impact of the Covid epidemic has underscored the fundamental need for life insurance,” said SN Bhattacharya, secretary general of the council.

“Life Insurance Industry is doing its best to ensure that disruptions to insurance holders are minimized due to locking, by providing uninterrupted digital support, both to fulfill death claims related to epidemics and What a service to their policy. “

The council said customers have turned to unique life insurance companies that make it clear in their commitment to the clause that it led to transparency.

The statement urged customers not to use any misinformation or misrepresentation and to claim that life insurance companies will stand by them in difficult times.

Meanwhile, Bajaj Allianz Life responded to the industry body’s announcement by saying that the overseas conditions due to Covid-19 would have no effect on customer insurance contracts.

“We will continue to respect the claims of death received from our clients of the Covid epidemic, and we will reassure them of any assistance in our policy at this important time.”

