All London marathons and half marathons in 2020

If your New Year’s resolution for 2020 involves running, you may want to think about challenging yourself.
London hosts many running events throughout the year, including a host of marathons and half marathons that take place across the city.
In the parks, around the tracks, in the streets and around the monuments, it’s an incredible city to get your personal best or try your very first race event. Especially considering the number of people who like to participate in events to watch and cheer on the runners.
So whether you want to try a 13.1-mile half-marathon or opt for a full 26.2-mile marathon, you’re spoiled for choice throughout the year.
See our full list below of all the marathons and half-marathons taking place in 2020.
Be aware that admission prices can sometimes vary, and this may be due to the fact that other events occur on that day or for other reasons.
Also be sure to check each event individually. They will all have different deadlines for when you need to apply, some may have already passed. In some events, you can run to raise money for a charity, while in others, you cannot.
Marathons are such a fun community event
(Image: Breathe unity)
All half marathons in London
1. Victoria Park Race
Price: £ 20
Date: February 8
2. Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park
Price: £ 36
Date: February 16
3. Quicksilver Hampton Court
Price: £ 35.40- £ 44.40
Date: February 23
4. Richmond Park
Price: £ 35- £ 37
Date: February 23
5. Hillingdon Half
Price: unknown
Date: February 23
6. RunThrough Lee Valley Velopark
Price: £ 10
Date: February 29
7. Vitality Big Half
Price: free
Date: March 1
8. Victoria Park Race
Price: £ 20
Date: March 7
9. Thames Meander – Marathon and half-marathon
Price: £ 32- £ 42
Date: March 7
10. Cross Victoria Park
Price: free
Date: March 7
11. Richmond Park Half Marathon
Price: £ 32
Date: March 8
12. Hampton Court Palace
Price: £ 38
Date: March 15
13. The Croydon half-marathon
Price: £ 22- £ 24
Date: March 15
14. Victoria Park Half
Price: £ 17- £ 25
Date: March 15
15. Brentwood Half
Price: £ 6-30
Date: March 15
16. Conquer Crystal Palace
Price: £ 16
Date: March 21
17. Perseverance Richmond Half
Price: £ 8- £ 36.50
Date: March 22
Londoners are more than happy to give their time and work hard to raise money for good causes
(Image: Getty Images)
18. Run for mom
Price: free
Date: March 22
19. RunThrough Lee Valley Velopark
Price: £ 10
Date: March 28
20. Half the monuments of London
Price: £ 55
Date: March 29
21. Wimbledon Common
Price: £ 30
Date: April 5
22. Putney & Fulham Half
Price: £ 27- £ 29
Date: April 5
23. Grand Union Canal Half, Uxbridge
Price: £ 23- £ 25
Date: April 5
24. Easter Victoria Park
Price: £ 18
Date: April 10
25. Regent’s Park Half
Price: £ 23- £ 25
Date: April 19
26. RunThrough Lee Valley Velopark
Price: £ 10
Date: April 25
27. Wimbledon Half
Price: £ 23- £ 29
Date: May 10
28. Hackney Half
Price: £ 45- £ 89
Date: May 17
They can be a lot of fun
(Image: (Yui Mok / PA thread))
29. RunThrough Lee Valley Velopark
Price: free
Date: May 30
30. Wimbledon Common
Price: £ 30
Date: June 14
31. RunThrough Lee Valley Velopark
Price: free
Date: June 27
32. Richmond Park
Price: £ 32
Date: June 28
33. RunThrough Lee Valley Velopark
Price: free
Date: June 27
34. Crystal Palace
Price: £ 21
Date: July 26
35. The Twilight Ultra Marathon & Half Marathon, Ilford
Price: £ 18- £ 50
Date: August 1
36. Wimbledon Common Half
Price: £ 30
Date: August 2
37. Thames Meander Marathon & Half
Price: £ 32- £ 42
Date: August 8
38. Richmond Park
Price: £ 32
Date: August 9
39. RunThrough Lee Valley Velopark
Price: free
Date: August 29
40. Richmond Runfest – Marathon and half-marathon
Price: £ 48.50
Date: September 13
41. Conquer Crystal Palace
Price: £ 16
Date: September 12
If you are lucky, some special guests may encourage you
(Image: Chris Radburn / PA Wire)
42. RunThrough Lee Valley Velopark
Price: free
Date: September 26
43. Ealing Half Marathon
Price: £ 38- £ 40
Date: September 27
44. Royal Parks Half
Price: £ 59
Date: October 11
45. Wimbledon Common
Price: £ 30
Date: October 11
46. RunThrough Lee Valley Velopark
Price: free
Date: October 31
47. Grand Union Canal Half
Price: £ 23- £ 35
Date: November 8
48. Richmond Park Half
Price: £ 32
Date: November 10
49. Richmond Park Half
Price: £ 32
Date: November 15
50. RunThrough Lee Valley Velopark
Price: free
Date: November 28
51. RunThrough Lee Valley Velopark
Price: free
Date: December 19
Learn more about each individual marathon here.
Even Mo gets involved in London racing events
(Image: Steven Paston / PA Wire)
All London Marathons
1. Thames Meander Marathon & Half
Price: £ 32- £ 42
Date: March 7
2. Virgin Money London Marathon
Price: £ 35- £ 39
Date: April 26
3. Richmond Park
Price: £ 38- £ 40
Date: May 17
4. The Twilight Ultra Marathon & Half Marathon, Ilford
Price: £ 18- £ 50
Date: August 1
5. Thames Meander Marathon & Half
Price: £ 32- £ 42
Date: August 8
6. Richmond Runfest
Price: £ 48.50
Date: September 13
Learn more about each individual marathon here.
