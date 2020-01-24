All London marathons and half marathons in 2020

If your New Year’s resolution for 2020 involves running, you may want to think about challenging yourself.

London hosts many running events throughout the year, including a host of marathons and half marathons that take place across the city.

In the parks, around the tracks, in the streets and around the monuments, it’s an incredible city to get your personal best or try your very first race event. Especially considering the number of people who like to participate in events to watch and cheer on the runners.

So whether you want to try a 13.1-mile half-marathon or opt for a full 26.2-mile marathon, you’re spoiled for choice throughout the year.

See our full list below of all the marathons and half-marathons taking place in 2020.

Read more

Related Articles

Be aware that admission prices can sometimes vary, and this may be due to the fact that other events occur on that day or for other reasons.

Also be sure to check each event individually. They will all have different deadlines for when you need to apply, some may have already passed. In some events, you can run to raise money for a charity, while in others, you cannot.

Marathons are such a fun community event – it comes from Ealing Half

(Image: Breathe unity)

All half marathons in London

1. Victoria Park Race

Price: £ 20

Date: February 8

2. Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

Price: £ 36

Date: February 16

3. Quicksilver Hampton Court

Price: £ 35.40- £ 44.40

Date: February 23

4. Richmond Park

Price: £ 35- £ 37

Date: February 23

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

5. Hillingdon Half

Price: unknown

Date: February 23

6. RunThrough Lee Valley Velopark

Price: £ 10

Date: February 29

7. Vitality Big Half

Price: free

Date: March 1

8. Victoria Park Race

Price: £ 20

Date: March 7

9. Thames Meander – Marathon and half-marathon

Price: £ 32- £ 42

Date: March 7

10. Cross Victoria Park

Price: free

Date: March 7

11. Richmond Park Half Marathon

Price: £ 32

Date: March 8

12. Hampton Court Palace

Price: £ 38

Date: March 15

13. The Croydon half-marathon

Price: £ 22- £ 24

Date: March 15

14. Victoria Park Half

Price: £ 17- £ 25

Date: March 15

15. Brentwood Half

Price: £ 6-30

Date: March 15

16. Conquer Crystal Palace

Price: £ 16

Date: March 21

17. Perseverance Richmond Half

Price: £ 8- £ 36.50

Date: March 22

Londoners are more than happy to give their time and work hard to raise money for good causes

(Image: Getty Images)

18. Run for mom

Price: free

Date: March 22

19. RunThrough Lee Valley Velopark

Price: £ 10

Date: March 28

20. Half the monuments of London

Price: £ 55

Date: March 29

21. Wimbledon Common

Price: £ 30

Date: April 5

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

22. Putney & Fulham Half

Price: £ 27- £ 29

Date: April 5

23. Grand Union Canal Half, Uxbridge

Price: £ 23- £ 25

Date: April 5

24. Easter Victoria Park

Price: £ 18

Date: April 10

25. Regent’s Park Half

Price: £ 23- £ 25

Date: April 19

26. RunThrough Lee Valley Velopark

Price: £ 10

Date: April 25

27. Wimbledon Half

Price: £ 23- £ 29

Date: May 10

28. Hackney Half

Price: £ 45- £ 89

Date: May 17

They can be a lot of fun

(Image: (Yui Mok / PA thread))

29. RunThrough Lee Valley Velopark

Price: free

Date: May 30

30. Wimbledon Common

Price: £ 30

Date: June 14

31. RunThrough Lee Valley Velopark

Price: free

Date: June 27

32. Richmond Park

Price: £ 32

Date: June 28

33. RunThrough Lee Valley Velopark

Price: free

Date: June 27

34. Crystal Palace

Price: £ 21

Date: July 26

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

35. The Twilight Ultra Marathon & Half Marathon, Ilford

Price: £ 18- £ 50

Date: August 1

36. Wimbledon Common Half

Price: £ 30

Date: August 2

37. Thames Meander Marathon & Half

Price: £ 32- £ 42

Date: August 8

38. Richmond Park

Price: £ 32

Date: August 9

39. RunThrough Lee Valley Velopark

Price: free

Date: August 29

40. Richmond Runfest – Marathon and half-marathon

Price: £ 48.50

Date: September 13

41. Conquer Crystal Palace

Price: £ 16

Date: September 12

If you are lucky, some special guests may encourage you

(Image: Chris Radburn / PA Wire)

42. RunThrough Lee Valley Velopark

Price: free

Date: September 26

43. Ealing Half Marathon

Price: £ 38- £ 40

Date: September 27

44. Royal Parks Half

Price: £ 59

Date: October 11

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

45. Wimbledon Common

Price: £ 30

Date: October 11

46. ​​RunThrough Lee Valley Velopark

Price: free

Date: October 31

47. Grand Union Canal Half

Price: £ 23- £ 35

Date: November 8

48. Richmond Park Half

Price: £ 32

Date: November 10

49. Richmond Park Half

Price: £ 32

Date: November 15

50. RunThrough Lee Valley Velopark

Price: free

Date: November 28

51. RunThrough Lee Valley Velopark

Price: free

Date: December 19

Learn more about each individual marathon here.

Even Mo gets involved in London racing events

(Image: Steven Paston / PA Wire)

All London Marathons

1. Thames Meander Marathon & Half

Price: £ 32- £ 42

Date: March 7

2. Virgin Money London Marathon

Price: £ 35- £ 39

Date: April 26

3. Richmond Park

Price: £ 38- £ 40

Date: May 17

We have created a new WhatsApp group so you can receive the latest London titles straight to your phone.

To receive a message per day with the main headlines, as well as last minute alerts, send one of the following messages to 07900 342671 on WhatsApp, depending on where you want to receive news:

NEWS FROM LONDON

NEWS FROM LONDON CENTER

NEWS FROM NORTHERN LONDON

NEWS FROM LONDON EAST

NEWS FROM SOUTH LONDON

WEST LONDON NEWS

Then add the number to your phone book as “MyLondon”. You must do this or you will not receive the messages.

You will receive one message per day. You can respond at any time with the word STOP.

Your phone number will not be shared with other group members.

4. The Twilight Ultra Marathon & Half Marathon, Ilford

Price: £ 18- £ 50

Date: August 1

5. Thames Meander Marathon & Half

Price: £ 32- £ 42

Date: August 8

6. Richmond Runfest

Price: £ 48.50

Date: September 13

Learn more about each individual marathon here.

Do you have a story? Email lucy.skoulding@reachplc.com

Want more news? Go to the MyLondon home page.

.