All London schoolchildren may soon receive free school meals

In London, just under 94,000 children receive free school meals.

School meals are distributed to students from disadvantaged backgrounds, including parents receiving universal credit or income support. Students in government-funded schools also receive meals between reception and grade two.

But according to new research from the mayor of London on food insecurity, around 400,000 children have “very poor food security”.

According to the definition of city hall, food insecurity occurs when a person is, or risks ending up, without reliable access to a sufficient quantity of affordable and nutritious food.

While food banks are helping to solve the problem, only 166,512 Londoners have received help from the Trussel Trust, which operates most of the capital’s food banks. More than a third of these beneficiaries are a child.

The results show that hundreds of thousands of school children are deprived of adequate nutrition at school and at home.

The Assembly asked Sadiq Khan to jointly write a letter requesting the extension of free school meals to all students

In order to tackle the problem and create a “hunger-free city”, the London Assembly approved a motion asking Sadiq Khan to write jointly to the Secretary of State for Education to advocate for school meals free and universal, for all students. .

The motion contains a reference to the statement of the Chief Operating Officer of the Food and Beverage Federation that “the government’s planned future relations with the European Union mean that food prices should rise in the end of the year”.

While acknowledging the work of a number of voluntary sector organizations such as the Trussell Trust, Sustain, End Hunger UK and local food banks such as the Pecan food bank in Southwark, Assembly members considered that ‘more needed to be done to ensure that children were properly fed.

Fiona Twycross AM, who moved the motion, said: “Food insecurity is destroying the lives of hundreds of thousands of children in our capital, and many are forced to go to school hungry and hungry. In one of the richest cities in the world, this is simply unacceptable.

“Food banks and other charities are doing an incredible job of providing emergency food packages to people affected by food poverty, but the simple truth is that they shouldn’t exist in the first place.

“Many solutions to tackle food insecurity are in the hands of the national government. However, the town hall should also play its role and advocate for the extension of the offer of universal free school meals. ”

