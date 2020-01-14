All major upcoming bouts and results, including Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Jon Jones

Here is a list of all the major UFC fights to be held in 2020 while the world’s MMA stars compete.

EVENTS

UFC 246 – January 18, 2020 – T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV

Main Event – Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone

Holly Holm against Raquel Pennington

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Maurice Greene

Claudia Gadelha vs. Alexa Grasso

Anthony Pettis vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira

UFC Fight Night – January 25, 2020 – PNC Arena – Raleigh, NC

Main Event – Curtis Blaydes vs. Junior Dos Santos

Brett Johns vs. Tony Gravely

Rafael dos Anjos against Michael Chiesa

Josh Emmett vs. Arnold Allen

UFC 247 – February 8, 2020 – Toyota Center – Houston, TX

Main event – Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Katlyn Chookagian

Derrick Lewis vs. Ilir Latifi

UFC Fight Night – February 15, 2020 – Santa Ana Star Center – Rio Rancho, NM

Main Event – Corey Anderson vs. Jan Blachowicz 2

Diego Sanchez against Michel Pereira

Macy Chiasson vs. Nicco Montano

UFC Fight Night – February 22, 2020 – SPARK Arena – Auckland, New Zealand

Main Event – Paul Felder vs. Dan Hooker

Tyson Pedro against Vinicius Moreira

Karolina Kowalkiewicz against Yan Xiaonan

UFC 248 – March 7, 2020 – T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV

Main Event – Weili Zhang vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Robert Whittaker vs. Jared Cannonier

UFC Fight Night – March 14, 2020 – Ginasio Nilson Nelson, Brasília, Brazil

UFC Fight Night – March 21, 2020 – The O2 Arena, London, England

UFC Fight Night – March 28, 2020 – Nationwide Arena – Columbus, OH

Main Event – Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

UFC Fight Night – April 11, 2020 – TBC

UFC 249 – April 18, 2020 – Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY

Main Event – Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson

RESULTS

