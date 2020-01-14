All major upcoming bouts and results, including Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Jon Jones

Here is a list of all the major UFC fights to be held in 2020 while the world’s MMA stars compete.
Conor McGregor celebrates his UFC comeback in 2020
EVENTS
UFC 246 – January 18, 2020 – T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV
- Main Event – Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone
- Holly Holm against Raquel Pennington
- Aleksei Oleinik vs. Maurice Greene
- Claudia Gadelha vs. Alexa Grasso
- Anthony Pettis vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira
UFC Fight Night – January 25, 2020 – PNC Arena – Raleigh, NC
- Main Event – Curtis Blaydes vs. Junior Dos Santos
- Brett Johns vs. Tony Gravely
- Rafael dos Anjos against Michael Chiesa
- Josh Emmett vs. Arnold Allen
UFC 247 – February 8, 2020 – Toyota Center – Houston, TX
- Main event – Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes
- Valentina Shevchenko vs. Katlyn Chookagian
- Derrick Lewis vs. Ilir Latifi
UFC Fight Night – February 15, 2020 – Santa Ana Star Center – Rio Rancho, NM
- Main Event – Corey Anderson vs. Jan Blachowicz 2
- Diego Sanchez against Michel Pereira
- Macy Chiasson vs. Nicco Montano
UFC Fight Night – February 22, 2020 – SPARK Arena – Auckland, New Zealand
- Main Event – Paul Felder vs. Dan Hooker
- Tyson Pedro against Vinicius Moreira
- Karolina Kowalkiewicz against Yan Xiaonan
UFC 248 – March 7, 2020 – T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV
- Main Event – Weili Zhang vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk
- Robert Whittaker vs. Jared Cannonier
UFC Fight Night – March 14, 2020 – Ginasio Nilson Nelson, Brasília, Brazil
UFC Fight Night – March 21, 2020 – The O2 Arena, London, England
UFC Fight Night – March 28, 2020 – Nationwide Arena – Columbus, OH
- Main Event – Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
UFC Fight Night – April 11, 2020 – TBC
UFC 249 – April 18, 2020 – Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY
- Main Event – Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson
Khabib Nurmagomedov will be in UFC action in 2020
RESULTS
