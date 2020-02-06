All major upcoming events, including Jon Jones and Khabib Nurmagomedov

Here’s a list of all the major UFC battles scheduled to take place in 2020 as the world’s MMA stars compete against each other.
Jon Jones returns to the UFC Octagon to take on Dominick Reyes
EVENTS
UFC 247 – February 8, 2020 – Toyota Center – Houston, TX
- Main Event – Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes (Light Heavyweight Title)
- Valentina Shevchenko vs. Katlyn Chookagian (women’s flyweight title)
- Juan Adams vs. Justin Tafa
- Mirsad Bektic vs. Dan Ige
- Derrick Lewis vs. Ilir Latifi
UFC Fight Night – February 15, 2020 – Santa Ana Star Center – Rio Rancho, NM
- Main Event – Corey Anderson vs. Jan Blachowicz 2
- Diego Sanchez against Michel Pereira
- Macy Chiasson vs. Nicco Montano
UFC Fight Night – February 22, 2020 – SPARK Arena – Auckland, New Zealand
- Main Event – Paul Felder vs. Dan Hooker
- Tyson Pedro against Vinicius Moreira
- Karolina Kowalkiewicz against Yan Xiaonan
UFC 248 – March 7, 2020 – T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV
- Main Event – Weili Zhang vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk
- Robert Whittaker vs. Jared Cannonier
UFC Fight Night – March 14, 2020 – Ginasio Nilson Nelson, Brasília, Brazil
UFC Fight Night – March 21, 2020 – The O2 Arena, London, England
UFC Fight Night – March 28, 2020 – Nationwide Arena – Columbus, OH
- Main Event – Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
UFC Fight Night – April 11, 2020 – TBC
UFC 249 – April 18, 2020 – Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY
- Main Event – Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson
Khabib Nurmagomedov will be in UFC action in 2020
RESULTS
UFC Fight Night – January 25, 2020 – PNC Arena – Raleigh, NC
- Main Event – Curtis Blaydes defeats Junior Dos Santos, TKO (punches)
- Michael Chiesa def. Rafael dos Anjos, decision (unanimous)
- Alex Perez def. Jordan Espinosa, template
- Angela Hill def. Hannah Cifers, TKO (elbows and punches)
- Jamahal Hill defeats Darko Stosic, decision (unanimous)
UFC 246 – January 18, 2020 – T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV
- Main Event – Conor McGregor defeats Donald Cerrone, TKO (punches)
- Holly Holm def. Raquel Pennington, decision (unanimous)
- Aleksei Oleinik def. Maurice Greene, template
- Carlos Diego Ferreira def. Anthony Pettis, original