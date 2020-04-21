All mass gatherings in the state should be banned until the fall

All mass rallies will be banned until the fall, late August or September, in accordance with plans to be announced by the government due to the current coronavirus crisis. It is understood that this will apply to gatherings of 5000 people or more.

It is understood that the decision was made by the ministers at a cabinet meeting Tuesday morning.

This decision means that the main sporting events, concerts and other events will have to be reorganized.

Speaking over the weekend in response to a question about the launch of the electric picnic this year, Health Minister Simon Harris said it was unlikely that such mass rallies would take place. anytime soon.

“We will have to take a decision on these mass rallies very soon. I think it is unlikely that we will see mass rallies return anytime soon. I think we are going to have to maintain our social distance even if we can also reduce some of the restrictions in place. ”

Mass rallies were first restricted in the state on March 12 when the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced that indoor gatherings of more than 100 people should be canceled and the outdoor gatherings of more than 500 people should be canceled. Since then, much stricter measures have been introduced across the state.

Meanwhile, it was announced Tuesday that nine other people with coronavirus died in hospital in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of deaths to 216.

The deaths of 77 patients diagnosed with Covid-19 were reported on Monday by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

Some 67 of the deaths occurred in the east, four in the northwest, four in the west and two in the south. A total of 54 of the patients had underlying health problems. The median age was 84 years.

There are now 687 Covid-19 related deaths in the Republic.

In addition, the Ministry of Health reports 77 other “probable or suspected” deaths related to Covid-19 in addition to the 687 laboratory-confirmed deaths recorded to date.

The 77 probable / suspect deaths occurred in long-term care facilities, including 61 in nursing homes, a spokeswoman confirmed.

The classification was based on the clinical assessment of patients who died from doctors, she said.

More information on the alleged deaths of Covid-19 is expected to emerge when the results of a long-term facility mortality census are finalized later this week, she added.

This means that there have been a total of 764 laboratory confirmed and probable / suspected virus-related deaths in Ireland. The national public health emergency team is expected to provide an update to these numbers later in the evening.

More soon