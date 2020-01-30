All modern humans have Neanderthal DNA, new research

We all probably have a little bit of Neanderthal in our DNA – including Africans who were thought to have no genetic link to our extinct human relative, a new study says.

Evidence that our early ancestors had babies with Neanderthals was first provided in 2010 when the first genome was sequenced, derived from the bones of the Stone Age hominims that lived in Europe until around 40,000 years ago.

They found that modern Europeans, Asians, and Americans – but not Africans – inherited about 2 percent of the Neanderthal gene. Our ancestors apparently only teamed up with their stocky cousins ​​after they moved out of Africa.

According to new research, all people have some Neanderthal DNA. (AFP / Getty Images)

However, Princeton University researchers now believe that Africans actually have Neanderthal DNA based on a new calculation method, and that early human history was more complex than many may think.

“This is the first time that we have been able to determine the actual signal of Neanderthal ancestry in Africans,” said Lu Chen, a postdoctoral fellow at Princeton’s Lewis Sigler Institute for Integrative Genomics (LSI) and co-author of a new publication overnight in the magazine Cell.

Joshua Akey, a professor at the LSI who led the study, pointed out that her findings questioned the widespread “out of Africa” ​​theory of human migration – that modern humans came from Africa and are in a single spread for the rest of the world, single waves were between 60,000 and 80,000 years ago.

“Our results show that this story was much more interesting and there were many waves of propagation from Africa, some of which led to a mix between modern humans and Neanderthals, which we see today in the genomes of all living individuals.”

The results shed more light on early human life. (AP Photo / Heinz Ducklau)

He said their data indicate that a wave of modern people left Africa about 200,000 years ago and this group mingled with Neanderthals.

This ancient group of Europeans then migrated back to Africa and introduced the Neanderthals to the African population.

The paper said that technical constraints and the assumption that Neanderthals and ancient African populations were geographically isolated from one another had created a blind spot in the field.

Previous studies have relied on reference populations or panels that were believed to lack Neanderthal DNA.

The team also found that previous estimates said that East Asians could have about 20 percent more Neanderthals than Europeans, were wrong, and that people on different continents had “surprisingly similar” Neanderthals.

Fernando Racimo, assistant professor at the Globe Institute at Copenhagen University, said the study was “significant” and “interesting”.

“With this new method, Neanderthals can be found in a number of genomes without having to rely on a panel that is believed to be unmixed (not comparable), so the authors can now use their method to search for Neanderthals -To search for ancestors among Africans too. “