All movements are between Kim Wexler’s binary ears and Better Call Saul’s ears

Bob Odenkirk, Saul Goodman Like PHOTO: Greg Lewis (AMC / Sony Pictures Television)

Something remarkable is happening in this episode. It is a turning point in the series. It’s completely in Rhea Seehorn’s instrument – face, voice, posture and movement. What a joy it is to follow his work. To see Kim’s reliance on Wexler to work freely and to have faith in the legal process as a seamstress on the ship.

But how devastating it is to see that he is fully embraced, fully aware of the consequences, and that the only way to fix things is beyond the bounds. The law is no longer a tool, not an end. Any trash fair game that you eat at the factory to get the result you want.

And is Acker so worth it? I’m not even sure who thinks so. As he continues his dream, he falls into the background. Now, he turns his biggest asset into stubbornness, something Kevin looks like digging his heels when he feels insulted. Now it is stubborn. Private. He will get what he wants, not justice, but to win – and to rub it on those who stand in his way.

We see that Jimmy drives the idea of ​​a final game before throwing the Acker issue. Who is approaching the world of sketching operations, driven by enough doors, (with a very empty space that can go anywhere) and the “underground Craigslist”. He is faithful and does not hold his nose. We see the bitter consequences for his personality as he follows the hallway to protest his rhetoric. Now Kim is too bulky for anything. (He should know he is richer than he thinks he will be ashamed of, but this is new.) The worst thing we see when he returns to his office. Here is the delightful vengeance and the truth that looks at his face so he can’t eat it. For him, there will be no legal superhero cosplay. It is heartbreaking to discover that being a woman, when I find my source of self-confidence – working as far as the highest point of the system and employing someone else – where it is now.

The opposite dynamic sounds in Mike’s story line. He crosses the border and is in a Fring compound dedicated to Max. He initially rebelled against his imprisonment as his stitches grew and he could not. But he finds ways to get himself out there – to replace a rotten bottle, to use his skills with tools and wood, to do something satisfying and good, and to solve a problem that makes the señora better.

He often tries to restrain himself from the Fring operation, which he sees as a thin coating on a relentless drug operation. Again, the merger sees people doing slippery alternatives: teaching, healing, eating, caring, shelter. Is it possible that the drug business is actually less dangerous on the one hand, and that the profit on the other hand is really good use? Mike is skeptical. But Gus turns his object into a different choice – it’s not about drugs, it’s about Mike. What does Mike do for drunken drinking and street fighting? Gus says that working for him will not only last forever, and like Gus, Mike has the points he needs to solve. They can help each other.

Mike’s story this week is a good reminder of Better Call Saul’s approach to character portrayal. The Ehrmentraut material in this show is incredibly powerful, without a doubt. Pictures are everything; When Señora brings him some food, the jars open his face slightly, when he sees Gus near the fountain, tightens it and bends his wrinkles with unnecessary force. When you have to talk – go against the doctor, stand up for Gusa – this plot line starts to feel fragile and tidy. Because Mike’s meant this show, he doesn’t quite fit. Who is never required to take on such a burden of explanation; he speaks a lot, but after decisive actions comes moments of determination. What he says serves, decorates, shows what he does. And then there’s Jimmy: all the words at all times. There is almost nothing at the beginning, he does not speak orally and takes the suggestions he sees in his speech as an improvisator by taking cunning suggestions.

When Mike returns to work, his story becomes even more intense. In the meantime, we follow Kim and Jimmy’s stories horribly and delightfully (accordingly). Where is Nacho? See you next week.

Critical observations:

Jimmy’s first appearance in this episode is a terrific example of the show’s signature quirky camera layout, which is both entertaining and a veil to one of the main story lines. We look at the faces of the construction crew in the middle of the abdomen, and then Saul is suddenly bent over to recommend opening the paws.

Jimmy’s eviction tactics include: the notice required the wrong number of homes, planting pottery gardens requiring an archaeological investigation, suing on behalf of the watershed, claiming the contractor was a nineteenth-century defect. radioactive dust from the feet of his trousers to claim a pollution is causing the pilgrims to appear miraculously on the cross to bring church loads.

Once again, as I watched Jimmy’s schemes work hard, I recalled Teller telling the audience to cheat: “Make more trouble than hiding the cost.”

Kevin Ann Perkins, played by Kevin, has been the best conductor on TV since Chris Traeger played.

Steven Ogg’s re-emergence of security guard Sobchak for mocking Mike for his unprotected Pryce’s parking garage for sale on “Pimento” – Adrian Pimento. “Salt Lake City is as boring as Saturday night.” “I can’t be a nail salon lawyer, but I know when I see it.”

Between the nudity on Odenkirk’s side last week and the Tarantino-esque angle on Howard’s bare feet, the more paranoid Donna thinks the directors are deliberately trying to escape.

“Bottom Line! More statues!”

