All night karantyry punk DIY festival will be broadcast live, to raise money for Doctors Without Borders

Quarantines, all-night punk festival, held in the air, to raise money for Doctors Without Borders.

The event started earlier (March 14) from the set of Dylan Lana and should continue until 6 am GMT.

“Not all countries have comprehensive health system (fuck, we know)” – written by the event organizers. “So, let’s do all we can to help those who need it now.”

Artists that will play in the online event include separate heaven, Brian Rotenbek Captain Asshole. You can see the full structure of page karantanav to Facebook. All presentations will be broadcast live on channels of social media artists, and quarantines are common. They described it as “like switching seats at a music festival, but do not wait in line or excessive beer.”

Hell yes! Tune in today and check out the details below for quarantine!

Author Quarantine on Saturday, March 14, 2020

Organizers also named the festival “punk-rock-solution” and “online revolution”.

Viewers recommended to sacrifice a non-profit organization “Doctors without Borders”, which state that “the ability to quickly respond to emergencies in the area of ​​health care is crucial in order to save more lives.” The update coronavirus, posted on the website DWB March 13, the organization said: “Securing future supplies of key items – such as surgical masks, swabs, gloves and chemicals used for the diagnosis of COVID-19”, a cause for concern.

“Also, there is a risk of supply shortage due to lack of production of genetic medicines and difficulties with the import of essential drugs (eg, antibiotics and anti-retroviral drugs) caused by blocking, decreasing the production of major products, exports stop, or change and stockpiling. Medicines and materials for COVID- 19 “- they added. Here you can donate to Doctors without Borders.

Concert tours and festivals all over the world have been canceled or postponed due to the pandemic coronavirus. Here you can view the complete list of the victims of events that are constantly updated.

Other performers also make their appearances on the Internet after the species. On Monday (March 16) will be held in Yungblud live concert, and fans are Code Orange develop the show in his hometown of Pittsburgh today (March 14) on the Internet, which will take place in a vacuum.