All of Justin Bieber’s tattoos have been explained

If you thought Justin Bieber has a lot of animal-inspired ink, then get ready for the huge screenplay he has put on his body. Bieber has “Forever” on the side of his neck, which “seems to be a complement to Hailey’s (Bieber) tattoo”, according to Cosmopolitan, as well as “Patience”, which is also on his neck, “Sorry »On his hip,” Purpose “with the button of his belly and” Grace “over his eyebrow, courtesy of the famous tattoo artist JonBoy. And we’re just getting started!

Bieber also has “love” in his hand and, as he told GQ, “LL” (“Stands up when my head is low to lift it”), as well as an “X” representing the “unknown”, the letter “G” for the daughter of a friend named Georgia who “has a brain condition” and “Bieber” in Korean. He also has “Believe”, the name of his third album and “Trust” in what appears to be the same font.

However, the singer’s weirdest text tattoo may also be one of the most careful. We refer to the “Better at 70” ink on his thigh, which he discusses with an Instagram post of the design, writing, “I look at a lot of things in my life, mistakes, insecurities and even though I have felt like I lost a lot of time and it makes me want to to get better faster! For me personally I want to work every day to be BETTER IN 70. “