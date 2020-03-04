[all-officers,-personnel-on-kd-lekiu-returning-from-s.-korea-to-be-examined-for-covid-19]

File photo displays Vice Admiral Datuk Seri Mohamad Roslan Mohamad Ramli saluting Royal Malaysian Navy ship KD Lekiu at RMN’s Lumut Naval Base May possibly 25, 2018. — Bernama pic

LUMUT, March four — The Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) will choose samples for COVID-19 screening from much more than 150 officers and personnel of the KD Lekiu vessel which is envisioned to dock at the Kota Kinabalu Foundation, Sabah, tomorrow after arriving from Busan, Korea.

According to the Western Fleet Command headquarters, Healthcare facility Angkatan Tentera Wilayah Kota Kinabalu with the assistance of the Health and fitness Ministry in Sabah will open up four screening counters for the goal.

All samples will be sent to Queen Elizabeth Clinic (HQE) in Kota Kinabalu with the effects expected to be identified inside 4 to 12 hrs.

“During that time, all on-board KD Lekiu will be quarantined on the vessel and in the function of COVID-19 optimistic circumstances, they will be despatched to Queen Elizabeth Medical center to be quarantined and to undergo treatment.

“For the relaxation who test damaging, they will proceed to sail back to the naval base at Lumut just after refuelling and replenishing supplies.

“As a precautionary evaluate, a 2nd screening will be carried out when the ship arrives at the Lumut naval article,” according to a assertion from the Western Fleet Command headquarters here, nowadays.

In accordance to the statement, KD Lekiu departed from the Kota Kinabalu Base on Feb 5 to accompany Petronas Floating Liquified Organic Gas 2 (PFLNG 2) and docked at Samsung Hefty Industries Jetty, Geoje-do, Busan, South Korea on Feb 12, in advance of sailing back again house on Feb 18. — Bernama