All or nothing for Clayton Bricknell before February 14th

RINGSIDE 23/01/2020

Clayton Bricknell admits that the next time he tries to stop an infertile run and return to winning ways, it’s “all or nothing.”

Bricknell experienced a winless year 2019, in which a technical draw and two defeats slowed his growth as a professional.

The crunch time will now come when BCB Promotions appear on Friday, February 14th, in the Stadium Suite at Banks’s Stadium, Walsall FC, for the show “St Valentine’s Day Massacre”.

It is his job to assert himself against Brummie Daryl Pearce as the two will play from head to toe in a derby in the West Midlands.

Pearce may have only one win out of eight professional fights and shows Mohamed Mahmoud on his 2018 arch, but he could only complete the duration once.

He boxed seven times last year and only Sam Noakes was able to get him out of there early by interrupting the third round.

Bricknell has had two wins since he was introduced in 2018 when he cleared Jamie Quinn and Dylan Draper from a distance and without losing a round.

The 27-year-old from Whitmore Reans in Wolverhampton was subsequently prevented from beating Youssef Al Hamidi by a technical draw.

Their meeting ended in less than a round, much to Bricknell’s disappointment. Al Hamidi withdrew from the trial because of an injury.

Then he climbed up to six laps and faced Tion Gibbs’ undefeated offspring, who kept him at bay to set a 60-56 mark.

Bricknell then surprisingly finished second best ahead of Stu Greener, his debut opponent with a 39:38 judgment.

“Karma” still has to do with that, but he is determined to get back on track, as he has done several times in his amateur career.

He raised his hand 17 times in 27 unpaid bouts and won two national competition titles for the Wolverhampton Boxing Club and the Jewelery Quarter gym in Birmingham.

He said: “Greener has definitely brought a lot more to the table than I expected, so I can’t take anything from him for it. I have to hold my hands up.

“I thought I had done enough to tie, but it was close to what it shouldn’t have been if I were at the top of my game.”

“Obviously it wasn’t the best performance of mine. I felt a bit drained and wasn’t as fluid as I would have liked to be because my legs were heavy.

“It’s a struggle for me to switch to lightweight. I’ve spent most of my amateur career with super lightweight, which seems better for me.”

“I could do a lightweight one day before weighing if I was refueling and ready to drive the night after. That would solve the problem.

“I’m getting harder for this race we set at £ 10 that day and it’s the most important fight I’ve had as a professional.”

“It’s all or nothing because I can’t afford to be reset with another defeat.” I probably need two more wins to get back to where I was.

“Daryl is clearly a struggling man who brings the heat, and I don’t underestimate him because I know he’s much better than his record shows.

“He has an aggressive style and I like to mix it up, but I was a racket in my last couple. I have a lot more skill than that.

“We worked on a few things at the camp because I can’t expect us to always do the same things and achieve different results.” I should box aggressively and not load.

“If I do my best in all four rounds, I think I’m ahead and that’s what I have to aim for.” There really isn’t much room for error. “

Kearon Thomas and Ryan Whitehead, who made their pro debut, will also be taking a collision course for the fight night in a super middleweight affair.

Walsalls Thomas sees pro-action in his hometown for the first time and is still looking for his first win on the eighth attempt.

He has been on the move since his bow, with six losses (two TKOs), but mostly against opponents with a winning record. On the way he drew with Cory Hardy.

Whitehead of Telford will do his best to prevent Thomas from breaking his duck. He is another graduate of the Donnington Boxing Club.

Kane Baker and Liam Davies are co-headliners in the Stadium Suite, both of whom will contest six rounds with a view to future title defenses.

Birmingham’s Baker by Bartley Green is a former Midlands lightweight champion who gave up his crown without defense to get a shot at English boss Myron Mills.

He was revealed by Mills by a majority decision with three judges after 10 rounds. Two boxes with 98-92 and 97-94, the third with 95-95.

Baker has since jumped back and has completed another six laps to defeat Joe Beeden. He is now determined to raise his hand again for the 13th time as a professional.

His best scalp remains against Ishamel Ellis for the belt area and dethrones him by one point, and his six losses are all when he encounters top-level opponents.

Conor Benn, Gary Cully, Sanjeev Sahota, Sam Maxwell and Darren Surtees were all unbeaten and delighted at the time of the fight.

Davies, a proud resident of Donnington in Telford, pursues vacant Midlands honors in either super bantamweight or bantam.

The promising Shropshire starlet has six wins with two TKOs and no losses or draws. He got the full six rounds, for the first time, the last time.

His last opponent, Stefan Nicolae, cut off one lap, but lost the other five, with Davies a wide 60-55 winner.

An earlier argument with Jose Aguilar was scheduled for six, but ended in the fourth when Davies pulled him out after stopping Pablo Narvaez in two.

Two of Davies’ other opponents, Edward Bjorklund and Stefan Slavchev, were knocked down, but climbed off the canvas and clung to the distance to see.

Davies turned around at the end of 2018 with a point slide over Khvicha Gigolashvili, which made his nose bleed.

The second generation fighter is the son of ex-professional Tristan Davies, a former Midlands champion who represented his father’s Donnington Boxing Club in the unpaid ranks.

He has competed in exactly 100 competitions, which he has won 78 times, and was an ABA Schoolboys National Champion in 2010. He then represented England in youth.

The line-up is rounded off by West Bromwichs Matt Gordon, the big heavyweight who steps back through the ropes to speed up his ring return.

He has been a professional since 2015, but has been out of the sport for three years after a tie with Lukas Horak. He had previously referred to James Oliphant and Jindrich Velecky.

Gordon returned from home in London in November, but was removed in less than a lap from the ponderous Ukrainian Dorin Krasmaru.

Tickets for the Stadium Suite bill are available now and cost £ 35 standard or £ 65 VIP with buffet. You can buy them at the BCB box office at 07493 582 261.