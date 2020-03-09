All Outlander continues to be romantic but relies heavily on disposable characters

Photo: Outlander (Starz) TV Review All our TV reviews are in one place.

From week to week, Outlander decides which show will be held. One of the most influential and, at times, a lot of genres is the overlap. Last week he presented a kind of medical-horror parable. This week, we got into a romance for a while, believing in the steady, stubborn love of the show.

Claire and Jamie continue their journey to meet regulators in a little town called Brownsville. When they met with the police there, Roger confronted a local man who accused Morton, one of the men, of sleeping with a young woman and therefore accused him of interfering with his marriage. Roger is facing a million things he is not equipped to deal with. Cultural expectations are alien to him, and most conflict resolution skills were previously limited to the classroom.

This is a more attractive family drama under the brawl in Brownsville. Roger and Jamie don’t love each other. When Jamie starts a speech that starts with the phrase “When I’m a professor at Oxford,” she practically wears her eyes, closing her eyes. The tension between the mother-in-law and the groom is more interesting than the tension between the colonel and the captain. There are real stakes here, especially since Roger seems so desperate for approval.

While the widespread narrative is still sliding on this show, Outlander presents less thematic vignettes through mini-battles between newer characters and larger ones. We may still be on our way to confront the regulators, and there is doubt about this uncertainty, as Brianna and Claire have historically been unaware of any major battle between these factions, and any choice that Claire and Jamie can make can actually change history. But this concern is far from over. Currently, we are more firmly in the shortened saga of Morton and Ally, and Outlander is clearly something that these two characters (like Beardsleys last week) are symbolic devices for the central message of the episode. In fact, love conquers everyone.

This message strikes with more power. Morton says he can’t be with the women he loves, but he says he knows that Jamie and Roger will do the same in their shoes. Outlander has long talked about the risks and sacrifices people make for romance, and even though it is sometimes completely shocking, it is an astonishing part of this brilliant, heartwarming show. From the very beginning, as a result, several other genres along the way became an epic romance. We don’t know enough about Morton and Ally to really invest in their stories, but it’s clear they represent.

Still, it’s a little weird that Outlander’s stories aren’t meant to tell the story through characters who have a deeper history and share. Morton and Ally stand upright in a cliche and superficial article. Morton’s marriage twist is quickly corrected, insisting that he is unhappy with his ex-wife and doesn’t sleep with him. Ally is a straight-cut girl who tries to take her own life because of all her worth. As society draws men, not young women out of wedlock, it would be a challenge to see cultural forces as Outlander plays here. It’s good to address some of these sexual expectations, because the role that Claire plays plays some old-fashioned norms and behaviors. Claire really feels very sorry for Ally, but instead of going too deep into the cultural boundaries played by the conflict between Outlander, Ally and Morton, she solves a simple love story that is not so easy.

As a result of telling this particular side story, the episode also doesn’t spend much time on Brianna’s Return. We’ve popped a little more to see if Bonnett is still dealing with the trauma of knowing he’s still alive and can show it to hurt or sue Jemmy. Between Marsali and Brianna, there is a lovely view, touching both dates deeply and with regret. However, the writers still do not know what to do with Brianna or Roger. This season continues to shift the focus to telling stories about lone characters.

Still, Jamie and Claire’s perception of the season is a bit empty. In the episode, a solid scene combines them and their complex history. At the very least, they have unconventional relationships. While unspooling the feelings of the show during the show, all the power it has gained over the years, it really does lead to a very attractive character selling the romance of the love story. Jamie is crying for not seeing Claire with a baby before. Claire says they have never been together. A sweet drunken conversation is a chance to talk about sadness and longing in a way that reinforces their closeness and all the obstacles they have to go together. It also makes Jamie contextual with Brianna and the fears of losing her and Jemmy soon. Jamie and Claire missed many stages while they were apart. Their relationship is marked by gaps and losses. Although exploring similar issues later on feels like the romantic ethos of the show, it is more of a shocking story than an argument between Morton and Ally.

Critical observations

When Morton says Roger or Jamie will do the same thing, I’m really surprised Roger is right … When Jamie sends him back to the Series, he doesn’t miss the chance to reunite. She was worried about Jamie’s failure to prove herself, and it was linked to some of her insecurities, more than her love for Brianne. It is often difficult to think that Roger and Brianne will be parallel to Claire and Jamie, or vice versa.

Roger is so vocal now that I’m almost ready to call it music in addition to 75 different genres.

Jamie can dance! Even Claire didn’t even know!

. (tags) Recap