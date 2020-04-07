All Perspectives on the Bellas: Brie appears to her mother who communicates with her Father

Brie Bella he just threw a bomb and his mother Kathy didn’t take him seriously.

In the preview for the new episode on Thursday “Total Bellas,” Brie arrested Kathy’s bodyguard when she revealed that she had repaired her relationship with her father.

If you are a rare subject Nikki Bella brings up the topic of her and Brie’s dad, Jon Garcia, pointing out how “people are changing” and how he thinks his dad is in a “better place today.”

After Nikki admitted that they had not seen their dad in “over five years,” Kathy told her daughter that they hoped they could “start a new relationship.” Brie later revealed that he had seen his father “at least twice” last year.

“Oh, you never said that,” Kathy replied.

In a confession, Brie talks about what inspired her to reconnect with her dad and why she decided not to talk to Kathy.

“I’ve been in the process of rebuilding relationships with my dad for a long time, so we’ll continue and go,” he concluded. “And it really appealed to my wife to be like, ‘Brie, as long as my dad is alive, I’m going to do everything in the world to write it down. You’re lucky to have it.’ I didn’t want to ask for anger. I didn’t want to think about the past. I just wanted to leave, but I didn’t tell my mom because I knew it would hurt her. “

Meanwhile, Brie tells her mother about her twin grandmother who knows Brie also visits Jon.

“Oh, it’s going to be another conversation,” Kathy returned.

The conversation then gets hotter and ends with Kathy calling it “bullshit”.

Watch them all go down in the “clip” above.

A “Total Bellas” storm kicks off Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on E!

