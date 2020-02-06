All right: PVV, VVD and Ex-FvD benefit from additional EU parliamentary seats

The three additional seats allocated to the Netherlands after Britain’s withdrawal from the European Parliament go to the far-right PVV, the ruling right-wing liberal party and the new party GO, the splinter party formed by former activist of the Forum for Democracy, Henk Otten Has.

The PVV seat gives the European campaign leader Marcel de Graaff another seat in Brussels. Geert Wilders’ anti-EU party lost all seats in the European elections last year.

Bart Groothuis will take the place on behalf of the VVD and increase the total number of parties in Brussels to five.

Dorien Rookmaker will take the place that Forum would have been allocated. She left the FvD to join Otten’s faction and is currently in the Senate. However, the task of MEPs lies with her, as she was on the forum’s candidate list at the time of the election.

The three additional seats increase the total Dutch number in the European Parliament to 29. All three candidates have 10 days to decide whether they want to take their seats.

