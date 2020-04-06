All Rise Performs Virtual Episodes About Coronavirus

This event is looking for a way to continue.

While every TV show has shut down production due to the current outbreak, CBS ‘All Rise will return to production soon to try something new.

The drama, based in a Los Angeles court, will launch a series of episodes on FaceTime, WebEx, Zoom, and other social media and technology as a way to show how the LA justice system still operates during a pandemic, while still following all social distance guidelines , with insights from Los Angeles County District Attorney Gil Garcetti.

The footage will be shot almost at the permanent home of the series, with VFX used to recreate the set, and the outside footage will be shot by a single cinematographer in the vehicle to show how the characters and the city manage the “normal new.”

Directed by executive producer Michael Robin, the episode will feature Lola (Simone Missick) leading a near court case.

Per CBS, “In this episode, after debating on the merits of their current work, Judge Benner (Marg Helgenberger) allows Lola to chair a virtual trial involving a dispute between a brother and a stolen car. Emily (Jessica Camacho) representing defendants, graffiti artists, and Mark (Wilson Bethel) claimed for the D.A.’s office, marking the first time he tried the case in Lola’s “court.” Also, Mark and Quinn (Lindsey Gort) continue to explore their romantic (and sexual) relationships while being quarantined in separate homes; Judge Benner watches far and wide to learn how to cook; and Sara (Lindsay Mendez) is forced to balance her day-to-day work with a new busy schedule as a food delivery driver. Luke (J. Alex Brinson) and Emily’s relationship is taxed on separation, and Sherri’s germaphobe and type-A (Ruthie Ann Miles) goes against the orders of the new world (dis). ”

“This is a unique opportunity for our All Rise family to gather together in our different homes, even in the city — to tell stories of resilience, justice and community power,” executive producer Greg Spottiswood said in a statement.

If you haven’t adapted to this interesting procedure yet, we can’t recommend it yet, and you have time to catch up before the episode airs. All episodes are available on CBS All Access.

This episode will air on Monday, May 4 at 9pm. on CBS.