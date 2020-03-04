all-shinkansen-trains-to-present-spaces-for-wheelchair-users,-japan’s-transportation-ministry-states

The transportation ministry explained Tuesday that all of the country’s shinkansen trains would create spaces for wheelchair buyers.

The ministry will carry out exams by summer and perform out the information, these as the measurement needed for this kind of areas.

It unveiled the program as element of a fundamental policy for generating the trains barrier-free.

In the assessments, new areas will be designed by removing present seats specified for wheelchair consumers or nevertheless other means.

Wheelchair buyers will be ready to continue being seated on the bullet trains and delight in window sights.

The areas will be massive sufficient that wheelchairs do not protrude into the aisles.

Seats for caregivers are also set to be mentioned soon.

On the internet reservations for seats selected for wheelchair end users will also be produced doable. Even if no reservations are designed, seats will be secured for them without being offered for normal passenger use till the day prior to vacation.

The basic plan was compiled by a study group at the ministry that involves representatives from shinkansen operators and groups of men and women with disabilities.