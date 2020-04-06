All Shows Available to Watch on New Streaming Service

Quibi is the latest streaming service launched, and its first wave of shows includes some big names. This service has a mix of script series, documentaries, and reality shows, all of which are presented in episodes of 10 minutes or less. Among the shows that debuted on the streamer were Chrissy’s Court, starring Chrissy Teigen, the Most Dangerous Game dystopian thriller starring Liam Hemsworth and rebooting shows like Singled Out and Punk’d.

The complete list of streaming programs now on Quibi, with the official synopsis of each event is as follows:

Reversed

Jann (played by Will Forte) and Cricket (Kaitlin Olson) think they have what it takes to become a TV partner who flips the latest home. Unfortunately, Mexican drug cartels think so too. Now the delusional duo must survive their latest project – renovating cartel houses.

The Most Dangerous Game

A man (Liam Hemsworth) is desperate and owes, in a dystopian thriller where the hunter turns out to be the hunted one. Active game.

Sophie Turner starred in ‘Survive’ on Quibi

Last

Jane (Sophie Turner) wants to end it all. Then the plane crash almost ended for him. Now he crawls from the rubble with Paul (Corey Hawkins), the only survivor, and a new urge to stay alive.

When the Street Light is on

The double killings in the small midwestern suburbs rocked the lives of a group of teenagers and sent investigators to look for answers in the fall of 1995. Meditation about growing up, the passage of time, and dangerous violence lurking in the suburbs.

&Music

Music has many masters. Some playing instruments. Another computer. Some balance the audio level. Others balance the mind. But they all play an important role in making the art form of singing.

Chrissy Teigen at ‘Chrissy’s Court’ in Quibi.

Chrissy Court

Real person. Real case. And real, legally binding decisions. If you think Chrissy Teigen cannot be a judge in the actual courtroom, you have been rejected.

Dishmantled

Take two blind chef contestants. Blast the plates in their faces. Then make them remake it for celebrity judges to win cash prizes. Did we mention it was organized by Tituss Burgess? New episodes every weekday.

Fierce Queens

In this nature series, presented and narrated by Reese Witherspoon, we explore the extraordinary females of the animal kingdom. From ants to cheetahs, these women call shots in their world and sit at the top of the social hierarchy that gives them the title “fierce queen.”

Dave Mizzoni and Matt Rodgers host the ‘Gayme Show!’ to Quibi.

Gayme Show!

Sparkling. Rainbow. Large entrance. Matt Rogers & Dave Mizzoni host when two contestants directly compete in a series of physical, mental and performance challenges to test their gay knowledge. Who will rule forever as the “Queen of the Straits”?

Go mental with Lior

Is it possible to read other people’s minds? The mentalist Lior Suchard thinks so. And he will surprise celebrities and passers-by with his mind reading skills.

I promise

In America, a child drops out of school every 26 seconds. For the NBA, LeBron James, that was the breaking point. Now he is ready to fight the dropout rate by establishing the I Promise public school.

Memory Hole

Will Arnett delves into the pop culture archives, revisiting trends, inventions, and events that have not aged well. Surprising celebrities appear in the exploration of the best and brightest ideas in Canada from the past.

Flip House Murder

An unconventional home renovation that shows the country’s most famous houses: known for mysterious murders within their walls. Designers Joelle and Mikel remove blemishes from the past and make homes that were once extraordinary.

Sasha Velor in ‘NightGowns’ in Quibi.

Night gown

The stage is waiting. Sasha Velor and her cast members are preparing the biggest drag showcase of their lives. Expect the heart, humor and lots of luxury.

Nikki Fre $ h

Nicole Richie spreads her environmental love message through her new musical persona, “Nikki Fre $ h,” a trap music artist who makes environmentally conscious choices while dropping sick beats and appearing in over-the-top music videos.

Miracle

Each episode of the document series, a young athlete is projected to be the next big thing in their respective sports, giving an inner appearance as they train towards the next historic sporting moment.

Chance the Rapper hosts ‘Punk’d’ on Quibi

Punk

Punk’d come back! And nothing is safe! The iconic series returns with Chance the Rapper as host – masterminding the biggest behind the scenes pranks. The biggest stars will know what happens if their destiny comes to chance.

Run This City

This doc-series follows Jasiel Correia, the youngest mayor in Massachusetts history, who faces fraud and prosecution of extortion as he prepares to be re-elected in his hometown.

Pasta Form

Chef Evan Funke. Italy. And pursue the perfection of pasta. He revealed the crafts and culture behind some rare and forgotten forms of pasta. Hungry yet?

Specialized

Sassy singles. DM is brave. Real transaction breaker. Singled Out returns to help singles navigate the dangerous waters of dating in the digital age. Who will be stuck in the friend zone and who will be chosen?

Now with Offset

Offset is a big fan of cars. The garage has more than 30 sports and luxury cars. The series follows him when he joins his celebrity friends – like Cardi B, Lil Yachty, and Jay Leno – exploring all things cars.

Jennifer Lopez in ‘Thanks a Million’ on Quibi.

Thank you very much

Big names Big money Big gifts. Celebrities begin a chain of goodness, each giving $ 100,000 to unsuspecting individuals who have a positive impact on their lives – with catches. Watch when the “pay forward” chain is revealed.

Sauce

Who is the best dance crew in the country? The sensation of the viral dance Come & Teo traveled throughout America when the team fought directly to get $ 25,000.

You Don’t Have This

This is not a show about sneakers. This is a show about the culture of sneakers. Fitting And belong to something bigger than you. Best of all? Lena Waithe is in it.

Joining this series later in April are 11 other shows. Among these are the Cup of Joe, the frontal travel series Joe Jonas, the Dummy comedy starring Anna Kendrick and Fight Like a Girl, a new series featuring WWE Superstars.

Quibi is available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play.