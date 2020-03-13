All Spokane Symphony, Fox Theater gatherings postponed through mid-April

March 12, 2020 4:44 PM

Connor Sarles

Posted: March 12, 2020 4:44 PM

Spokane Symphony

SPOKANE, Clean. — All Spokane Symphony live shows, and all gatherings at Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox have been postponed by mid-April.

In light of Washington Governor Jay Inslee’s ban on large general public gatherings and calls of social distancing, all live shows and events have been either cancelled or postponed through April 10.

“The wellbeing of the Spokane neighborhood is our finest worry at this time of huge uncertainty with the coronavirus. We get severely the danger that massive gatherings present, and want to do our aspect to take part in the group-huge hard work to comprise the distribute of the virus,” said Spokane Symphony Govt Director Jeff vom Saal.

Activities afflicted consist of:

Allman Betts Band, pending reschedule

Star Wars in Live performance, pending

Spokane Symphony 75th Season Start Occasion, cancelled

Masterworks 8: Russian Passions, pending

Chamber Soiree on the Stage: Spring, pending

Chamber Soiree at Rockwood: Spring, pending

Julia Sweeney: Taping of ‘Older & Wider,’ pending

Walt Wagner Trio, rescheduled for June 5

Ronnie Milsap, pending

Glenn Miller Orchestra, pending

Tickets can be exchanged, donated or refunded by means of both the Spokane Symphony or the Fox Theater.

