All staff and residents of nursing homes who had Covid-19 cases will be tested, says HSE

All staff and residents of homes who have confirmed cases of Covid-19 should be tested for the disease, said the Health Service Executive.

Expanding testing is part of the scaling up of testing facilities where outbreaks have occurred, according to HSE director of operations Anne O’Connor.

There are currently 335 outbreaks in residential care, including 188 in centers managed by private providers and 112 in HSE establishments. Another 28 are managed by Section 38/39 organizations and funded largely by the HSE.

An outbreak is one or more cases, while a cluster is two or more illnesses.

Of the total number of epidemics, 196 are in nursing homes, although 49 others involve centers where the elderly reside. Geographically, the largest number of cases – 86 – are found in Dublin.

O’Connor said growth in residential center epidemics stabilized last week after a period of sharp increase in early April.

Many of the key symptoms of Covid-19 seen in most patients may not appear in older patients because their immune systems have weakened over time, said HSE Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Colm Henry . In the absence of signs such as fever or cough, the disease can be much more difficult to detect.

Detecting changes in the condition of bedridden patients can also be difficult, he said.

O’Connor said nursing homes have traditionally had a relationship with the Health Information and Quality Authority, but increasingly in this epidemic, HSE is “putting our arms around.”

Officials said requests from private hospitals for personal protective equipment had shown significant growth in the past two weeks.

The Citywest convention center, which is used by the HSE as an isolation center for Covid-19 patients, has been reserved for the rest of the year, she confirmed.

Since cases of the virus had been reported in 30% of households, the authorities were asked what assurance they could give to residents of unaffected households and their families.

Dr. Henry said the homes now have a much “richer and deeper” connection to their local hospitals than before. There was also an “increased sense of awareness” of the disease, with a lower diagnostic threshold, while consultant geriatricians were available in many places to provide advice.

When asked why cases of the disease have increased so much in shelters in recent weeks, Dr. Henry said it was highly contagious and had a serious impact on older adults. As the virus presents “atypically”, it may not have been detected quickly.

“Time will tell if action should have been taken sooner,” he said, adding that “the same story has been repeated across Europe”.