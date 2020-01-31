All-Star 2020: Russell Westbrook and Chris Paul selected from reservations

Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook lead the reserve selections for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game.

The Paul and Westbrook bases were exchanged in July and both are now All-Stars with their new teams.

The NBA announced the All-Star reservations Thursday night and Paul, now with the Oklahoma City Thunder, was selected for the tenth time, while Westbrook of the Houston Rockets was selected for the ninth time.

The first eight Westbrook selections came for the Thunder, but the organization sent him to the Rockets for Paul and many design selections as part of his reconstruction plan after forwarding Paul George to the LA Clippers.

Westbrook was the most valuable player of the All-Star Game in 2015 and 2016. Paul is a star player for the first time since 2016. He won the most valuable player in 2013.

Paul and Westbrook were among the four Western Conference guards named as reserves by the 30 leading NBA coaches. The All-Star Game takes place on February 16 in Chicago.

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard was chosen for the fifth time and Utah Jazz escort Donovan Mitchell won his first selection.

Two guards from the East Conference were selected, with Toronto Raptors Point Guard being named Kyle Lowry for the sixth time and Philadelphia 76ers Point Guard Ben Simmons being elected for the second time.

The front track reserves of the Eastern Conference teams are Bam Adebayo from Miami Heat (first choice) and Jimmy Butler (fifth), Khris Middleton from Milwaukee Bucks (second), Domantas Sabonis from Indiana Pacers (first) and Jayson Tatum from the Boston Celtics. (First).

Selected front-track reservations for Western Conference teams are Rudy Gobert (first choice) from the Utah Jazz, Brandon Ingram (first) from the New Orleans Pelicans and Nikola Jokic (second) from the Denver Nuggets.

The headlines were announced on January 23 with LeBron James (16th pick) from the Los Angeles Lakers and Giannis Antetokounmpo (fourth) from the Bucks called captains.

The confrontation between Team LeBron and Team Giannis will be broadcast live on Sky Sports on television on February 6, in which James and Antetokounmpo will select their teams regardless of membership in the conference.

The other holders of the Western Conference teams are the Lakers ahead, Anthony Davis (seventh pick), the Clippers ahead, Kawhi Leonard (fourth), Rockets guarding James Harden (eighth) and the first-time All-Star Luka Doncic escort the Dallas Mavericks.

In addition to Antetokounmpo, the other holders of the Eastern Conference teams are the center of the 76ers, Joel Embiid (third), Raptors ahead, Pascal Siakam (first), Celtics guard Kemba Walker (fourth) and the owner of Atlanta Hawks, Trae Young ( first).

Lakers coach Frank Vogel trains Team LeBron, while Team Giannis coach is the team leader with the second best record in the East during Sunday’s games.

The Milwaukee Bucks have the best record in the east, but coach Mike Budenholzer is not eligible for the national team because he was the coach last season. The Raptors, trained by Nick Nurse, have the second best record of incoming games on Friday.

Among the players who went through the All-Star Game were the Western Conference Guards Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns) and DeMar DeRozan (San Antonio Spurs), as well as the Eastern Conference Guards Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards), Derrick Rose (Detroit Pistons) and Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls) and the Andre Drummond Center (Pistons).

