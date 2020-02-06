All Stars’ efforts make him better than Boston Rob

It’s a really blessed time for anyone watching Australian Survivor: All Stars right now. We all have the absolute privilege of watching one of the best players in the game’s history, operating on an unprecedented level. It’s like watching Michael Jordan in its prime. And while we already knew from last season’s season that he is a very, very good player, last night’s really masterful tribal council confirmed him. Is not only David Genat He is hands down the best Australian survivor player who has ever played. He is one of the best survivor players in every format of the game, in every country, in every country. Given the Rube Goldberg-like ruse that he constructed and executed in the last episode, I’m ready to stand here in front of everyone else and confidently say he’s a better player than the series icon and the clear Hall of Famer is Boston Rob Mariano,

But before we get to this part of this TED talk, we need to contact you last night.

What happened at the Tribal Council in the last installment of Australian Survivor: All Stars was as masterful a human manipulation as you have probably seen with any form of Survivor.

The way David meandered through two factions of his own tribe, bringing pieces into play that all flowed up to the greatest benefit of himself was art. It was like watching Herbert von Karajan conduct the Berlin Philharmonic.

For those of you who missed it (why), here’s a little piece by piece:

David, who leads the majority alliance on Vakama, still wishes to banish a member of the alliance daisy out of the game, get revenge for her role in blindsiding him during Champions vs Contenders II and removing his only Tribemate that previously played with him – and knows his ways – in the process.

David reports face down mat , the leader of the minority alliance on Vakama. Together they align and decide to dissipate heat from each other when voting plans are discussed in their respective alliances.

Mat reveals that he is convinced Henry in Mokuta to hand over an immunity idol to complete the immunity challenge.

in Mokuta to hand over an immunity idol to complete the immunity challenge. Mat tells David about his intentions to use it at Tribal and to throw someone out of the majority alliance. David agrees to tell Mat who he should use the idol for, provided the minority alliance votes for Daisy.

Meanwhile, Brooke finds Idol and probably feels safe in their alliance and tells everyone about it.

David informs Mat that while everyone else is telling him the majority of the votes go to Moana, they are actually going to Jacqui.

He also tells Mat to heat him up to rinse out Brookes idol.

At the Tribal Council, the whole plan is working properly, and David is giving an AACTA worth.

Mat plays his idol for Jacqui, David’s efforts are so convincing that A.K. is not David himself begging Brooke to play her idol for David, which she does.

Daisy is blind and deselected as planned.

Every step of this journey benefits David. And at every step of this journey, nobody, not even Mat, is fully informed of the entire plan. The main actors in the trick are only told enough to keep them up to date. Some people know a little, but never enough to fully grasp the extent of what David has just accomplished.

In the meantime, the plan’s bulldozers have remained completely obscure. Daisy, who spoke to PEDESTRIAN.TV this morning, had no idea what was coming.

“We knew something was wrong,” she said, “but we didn’t know what. Lockie and I were caged all day. We were sure something was going to happen.”

“I knew I had to be careful with David (from last season),” continued Daisy. I wanted Brooke to play her idol for me, maybe I should have tried harder. “

It is an isolated event, but it exemplifies David as a survivor. He pulls strings at all times. All in such a way that he is the one who benefits the most, and everything in such a way that the recoil is directed to another place. He’s a big moment maker, and that makes him better than Boston Rob.

Of course, this is subjective. It’s like a comparison between Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady. Brady has more championship rings, but Rodgers is pure talent.

Similarly, Rob has the runs on the board, so to speak, after winning one US season and making it into the Tribal Council again. David doesn’t. At least not yet.

But Boston Rob plays his best lockdown games. In his two most successful runs, Rob benefited the most from insecure tribemates who worshiped him as a hero, and he used goats as insulation to run through the field. Rob failed in chaos, as Survivor so often does.

David, on the other hand, thrives when he is deep in the neck. It is mobile, mobile and in constant motion. He realizes that every part of the game, including your own alliance, is live. He not only orchestrates that the tribal council demands work from people, he builds it up from scratch. Carefully trace each step to maximize benefits while minimizing recoil. If someone realizes what they have done, they are already a few steps further.

With all challenges and polls, there is a line that fits best, and it is one that David showed last night, especially, that he is ready to do anything to achieve this. Even if this line has to zigzag several times to get to the destination.

Survivor is a game full of great moments and David Genat is his Monet. And should there ever be a direct competition (which should definitely happen), I have no doubt that he would run through Boston Rob like a hot knife through butter.