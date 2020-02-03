All Stars’ was finally revealed

After months of teasing, baiting, slaughtering and various other acts, Channel Ten officials finally lifted the plaster bandage lid Australian survivor: All Starsthat is finally broadcast while we speak, finally.
We already knew a handful of recurring players – Tarzan the lime farmer, Nick season one snake, David The fourth season’s golden god – but now we finally know who the hell was brought back to Fiji to try again to outsmart, overdo and outlast everyone else.
Despite only four seasons of the last participants to fall back on, the cast of All Stars is stacked insanely, and there are handfuls of each season.
There are two previous winners, as well as a handful of strong boys, stronger women, devious characters, and healthy socialists.
Idol fiends and challenge beasts abound, folks. Here is exactly who will be back in 2020.
SEASON 1
- PHOEBE TIMMINS
Original finish: 14th place, no merge made. 31 days.
- NICK IADANZA
Original goal: 11th place. 3 – 7 Days.
- BROOKE JOWETT
Original goal: 7th place. 45 days.
- FLICK EGGINTON
Original finish: 4th place. 53 days.
- LEE CARSELDINE
Original placement: Second, lost final vote 8-1. 55 days.
SEASON 2
- TARZAN HERLAAR
Original finish: 21st place, merger not made. 11 days.
- JACQUI PATTERSON
Original finish: 17th place, merger not made. 22 days.
- A. K. KNIGHT
Original finish: 15th place, merger not made. 28 days.
- Henry Nicholson
Original goal: 10th place. 40 days.
- LOCKY GILBERT
Original finish: 5th place. 49 days.
- MICHELLE DOUGAN
Original finish: 4th place. 52 days.
- JERICHO MALABONGA
Original finish: winner, won the final vote by 6-3. 55 days.
SEASON 3: CHAMPIONS vs CONTENDERS I
- MOANA HOPE
Original finish: 19th place, merger not made. 16 days.
- ZACH KOZYRSKI
Original finish: 17th place, merger not made. 22 days.
- LYDIA LASSILA
Original placement: 12th place, no jury. 32 days.
- MAT ROGERS
Original goal: 9th place. 3 – 7 Days.
- SHONEE FAIRFAX
Original finish: 4th place. 47 days.
- SHARN COOMBES
Original goal: second, lost the final vote with 5: 4. 50 days.
- SHANE GOULD
Original finish: winner, won the final vote by 5-4. 50 days.
SEASON 4: CHAMPIONS vs CONTENDERS II
- DAVID GENAT
Original goal: 10th place. 34 days.
- JOHN EASTOE
Original goal: 9th place. 36 days.
- DAISY RICHARDSON
Original goal: 8th place. 41 days.
- HOLMES ABBEY
Original finish: 5th place. 46 days.
- HARRY HILLS
Original finish: 3rd place. 49 days.
Survivor: All Stars is tomorrow and Wednesday night this week. Let’s get going bloody.
Image:
supplied