All Stars’ was finally revealed

After months of teasing, baiting, slaughtering and various other acts, Channel Ten officials finally lifted the plaster bandage lid Australian survivor: All Starsthat is finally broadcast while we speak, finally.

We already knew a handful of recurring players – Tarzan the lime farmer, Nick season one snake, David The fourth season’s golden god – but now we finally know who the hell was brought back to Fiji to try again to outsmart, overdo and outlast everyone else.

Despite only four seasons of the last participants to fall back on, the cast of All Stars is stacked insanely, and there are handfuls of each season.

There are two previous winners, as well as a handful of strong boys, stronger women, devious characters, and healthy socialists.

Idol fiends and challenge beasts abound, folks. Here is exactly who will be back in 2020.

SEASON 1

PHOEBE TIMMINS

Original finish: 14th place, no merge made. 31 days.

Original goal: 11th place. 3 – 7 Days.

BROOKE JOWETT

Original goal: 7th place. 45 days.

Original finish: 4th place. 53 days.

Original placement: Second, lost final vote 8-1. 55 days.

SEASON 2

TARZAN HERLAAR

Original finish: 21st place, merger not made. 11 days.

Original finish: 17th place, merger not made. 22 days.

Original finish: 15th place, merger not made. 28 days.

Original goal: 10th place. 40 days.

Original finish: 5th place. 49 days.

Original finish: 4th place. 52 days.

Original finish: winner, won the final vote by 6-3. 55 days.

SEASON 3: CHAMPIONS vs CONTENDERS I

MOANA HOPE

Original finish: 19th place, merger not made. 16 days.

Original finish: 17th place, merger not made. 22 days.

Original placement: 12th place, no jury. 32 days.

Original goal: 9th place. 3 – 7 Days.

Original finish: 4th place. 47 days.

Original goal: second, lost the final vote with 5: 4. 50 days.

Original finish: winner, won the final vote by 5-4. 50 days.

SEASON 4: CHAMPIONS vs CONTENDERS II

DAVID GENAT

Original goal: 10th place. 34 days.

Original goal: 9th place. 36 days.

Original goal: 8th place. 41 days.

Original finish: 5th place. 46 days.

Original finish: 3rd place. 49 days.

Survivor: All Stars is tomorrow and Wednesday night this week. Let’s get going bloody.

