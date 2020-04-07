All states and U.S. families refund $ 800 million in car insurance

Two major car insurers have stated that a national shelter-in-place advisory will return approximately $ 800 million to customers due to fewer drivers.

Allstate has made $ 600 million in profits and states that 15% of regular premium payments will be refunded in April and May. American Family Insurance said it has refunded over $ 200 million in premiums. The refund will be made after a consumer advocacy group has asked the insurance regulator to guarantee customer confidence.

In a statement, Allstate CEO Tom Wilson said a government home order aimed at curbing the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in “an unprecedented reduction in driving.” He said refunds to customers were “fair, as reduced driving means fewer accidents.”

Coronavirus: Corresponding Competition ›



More Coronaviruses: Competition to Respond

Allstate customers will receive a refund as a credit on their bank account, credit card, or invoice. The company’s refund program also applies to customers of two Allstate subsidiaries, Esurance and Encompass. Allstate also said that it was offering free identity protection to customers for the rest of the year.

An American family said it would send customers $ 50 per insured car. A typical household gets $ 100. According to the American Family, 2.3 million checks will be mailed in the next two months. The rebate applies only to customers with a policy as of March 11th.

Telisa Yancy, Chief Operating Officer of the American Family, said customers have reduced car accident claims in recent weeks and are worthy of rebate.

“American family brand data shows that customers aren’t driving as much,” said CEO Jacques Salzwedel in a statement. “As a result, we believe they overpaid the premium. It is our duty to return that premium because it belongs to them.”

Surviving financial insecurity during the Coronavirus crisis

Other auto insurance companies, such as Farmer’s, Geico, Liberty Mutual, and State Farm, have not yet announced similar refund programs.

The American Family and Allstate plan has received praise from the US Consumer Federation and other advocacy groups seeking a rebate on car insurance premiums.

“ U.S. families and Allstate’s actions are the right thing to do to help policyholders suffering from COVID-19 restrictions and unemployment, ” said J. Robert Hunter, the federation’s insurance director. Stated.

In a letter on March 18, consumer groups argued that car insurance rates were based on driving frequency and pointed out that millions of Americans were off work and did not hold the wheel. did.

. [TagsToTranslate] allstate