[‘All That’ Cast Parody Billie Eilish’s ‘Bad Guy’ As Popular Villains – View Now!]

The forged of All That are having on 1 of the most preferred music of 2019!

Some of the stars of the present did a parody of Billie Eilish‘s strike track “Undesirable Guy“, but dressed up super common villains from videos.

Aria Brooks was the Wicked Witch, Kate Godfrey dressed up as a woman Joker, Chinguun Sergelen performed Voldemort, Ryan Alessi dressed up as Rylo Ken, a parody of Star Wars‘ Kylo Ren, and Nathan Janak was the “Plaid Guy”.

However the songs video clip was introduced in January, it just aired in the course of the newest episode of the present on Saturday evening (February 15).

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="280" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/0OpqNAYCpjA" width="500"></noscript> ‘All That’ Solid – ‘Bad Guy’ Parody