All the amazing red carpet fashion

It is rare for every star’s nails to show a red carpet. But that’s exactly what happened at the Vanity Fair Oscar After Party 2020.

It’s wild, because the actual Academy Awards were a little snooze party on the fashion front. On the other hand, everyone may take it lightly at the actual awards and save their artistic creations for the D-Floor.

In addition, D-listeners are permitted at the Vanity Fair Party – at least D-listeners for the cinema scene. Models! Teen TV Stars! Reality people! Gang is all here.

Billy Porter

Forever fabulous except for the bag I want now.

Charlize Theron

Dress like the actual Oscar statue, but make it chic. I want her to turn, turn like a golden tornado whirling towards me, and then lashing my face with my tassels. I won’t be mad.

Hailee Steinfeld

So close to being boring, but the web is such a mood here.

Lucy Boynton

Her Oscar look on the red carpet was so meh, but it’s so heavenly. Like a giant unicorn fairy floss. I could never wear that, I would try to eat it after five wines.

Winnie Harlow

I mean, it’s shit, but it’s also structural and interesting. She is also a model and knew how to do it. If she stood there with limp hands – another story.

Gal Gadot

I LOVE a good faux tuxedo.

Behati Prinsloo

Ok, not EVERYONE did it. That is something. The visible Kim Craig G-Banger? The knee length skirt (nothing should ever be knee length)? It’s a no from me.

Kaitlyn Dever

It’s like Dynasty Speak To The Manager meets Addams Family. I love it.

Hunter Schafer

A VISION! That’s why I live at the Vanity Fair Party. Dramatic, fun ensembles. What a skirt.

Darren Criss

Versace circa 1995 Vibes, you know, I love a man who bothers in the fashion department.

Cynthia Erivo

I just enjoyed Cynthia’s commitment to wild couture. It’s so much fun.

Tessa Thompson

I think I would have preferred to wear bondage strapping as a whole, but I still love the combo here.

Paris jackson

More unicorn! It’s a little bit “I killed Big Bird”, but the colors are the sky on her.

Abigail Breslin

Yes look i like it But I also want to save her from the feathered sock.

Greta Gerwig & Noah Brumbach

I loved Greta’s outfits for the Oscars so much. I think I would have preferred the skirt to be floor length, but it’s still pretty darn cute.

Florence Pugh

This is so much better than her weird mullet dress for the awards! It is an art deco vision. I also love the DGAF bun.

Jo Skriver

I love the Vanity Fair after the party because all the models show us how to wear a couture dress on a red carpet. Meh would be an actor like this dress, but she lights it up. Let’s burn the sock boots.

Taylor Hill

More models show us how to do it! I love the retro feel here, she looks like a 1960s show girl.

Tommy Dorfman

WILD stuff, but I support it strangely? You know I love a man in something interesting apart from a tuxedo. This is crazy – imagine how cold it is, imagine how many people all “boop” it while drinking through the holes.

Aubrey Plaza

Part of me thinks I should hate that, but she looks so damn cute.

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West

Okay, Kim turned some roof insulation into a dress.

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy looks like she emerged from the water to consume the men’s souls.

Emily Ratajkowski

She is literally the only woman in the world who could wear this and doesn’t look like a toilet paper roll.

Hailey Bieber

It’s good. It is nice! I just don’t like it.

Kate Hudson

I love Kate in gold (hello how to lose a guy!).

usher

I have no idea what’s going on here. Are the shoes attached to the pants? Is it a scarf or a handkerchief that he is holding in his hand? Is it a pod? No matter how comfortable it looks.

Sandra Oh

Sandra’s Vanity Fair outfit is like a sexy version of her Academy Awards. I like this better.

Kylie Jenner

Say what you want from the Kardashians, they have absolutely no stylists who understand their body shape. This is a celebration of Kylie’s curves in the best, most artistic way.

Lana Condor

It’s boring, but it looks beautiful. Who knows, maybe she was having a big loss of fashion and opting for the safe option that is better than feeling like a flamingo with gems – all of her power for her. Sometimes you have to play it safe.

Haim

If you picked them out, it doesn’t matter, but these sisters can dress like professionals. You look phenomenal. It’s like mom made you and your siblings wear the matching Osh Kosh, but the adult version.

Zoe German

The Snow White vibes really work for Zoe.

Camila Mendes

Damn, that’s fantastic. I don’t even know why I like it – I think it’s comic quality like it left Alice in Wonderland.

Madelaine Petsch

A velvet dream.

Lili Reinhart

I just love all of these hyper feminine, airy dresses that take them to the next level.

Maude Apatow

Obsessed with the Barbie mood.

Rowan Blanchard

The material! It is stunning in the best way. This could be my favorite dress, I think.

Halima Aden

Another model, which is of course ideal for demonstrating a dress. This is nice.

Riley Keough

Riley shares my love for the 70s, so I always adore what she wears. This is a cold weather gown considering what we saw, but it’s the one I would wear (give it to me, Riley).

Karamo Brown

This is MY Prince Eric.

Suki Waterhouse

The marble underwear! The detail on the neckline! It’s best on site, I think.

