All the best & worst red carpet Oscar fashion

The best event of the award season is heeeeere! Goodbye, every productivity I would have today! Hello, dissect celebrity fashion from the 2020 Academy Awards / Oscars / Whatever the red carpet is until I die!

Yes, in case the garbled first paragraph didn’t make sense to your sensible, coffee-calming brain – it’s Oscar-winning day, baby, and I feel ALIVE!

It is by far the best day in the entire calendar of the award season! The premium celebrities! The top couture! It’s all there and explained, and I’m going to sit here in my eBay-bought Tree of Life dress that my sister said looked like I had worked at Crabtree & Evelyn and criticized them all!

Grab a brown avocado on toast because you forgot to put the lemon on it last week and join me.

Billy Porter

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Always kill, never screw up. I don’t know how he does it, but he hasn’t had a bad look throughout the awards season. If I wanted to be overly critical, I could say that the print on the skirt is not my favorite, but honestly? No, I can’t say that. It makes everything work.

Kristen Cavallari

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

I have NFI at all why Kristen “Laguna Beach” Cavallari is at the Academy Awards, but here it is. I’ll give that to Kristen, she looks awesome. Like a chic cinderella.

Blac Chyna

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Again – why are you here? Again, this is a really excellent coat-dress-thing-with-the-shine.

Brad Goreski

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

This is an excellent men’s tuxedo. That’s what I want from every man – stop leaving it to the women to do the showstop, I’m putting 400 years of mental energy into this outfit shit and I’m starting to do my own fashionable looks at the Academy To impress awards. Love the lapel detail, love the seat. I love everything.