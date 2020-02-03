All the cars you’ve seen in Super Bowl ads explained

If you didn’t want a Jeep Gladiator to be picked up, Bill Murray and Punxsutawney Phil did a good case.

jeep

What do Chrissy Teigen, Chris Evans, Maisie Williams and David Ortiz have in common? They all played in Super Bowl commercials … for cars.

Of all the Super Bowl ads in 2020, from Budweiser’s price range to James Bond, who hit Daniel Craig, the auto spots were among the best. But Arya Stark, who sings “Let It Go”, actually says nothing about whether you should buy an Audi or not, does it?

To help you figure out which vehicles are worth your careful consideration, we have summarized all the Super Bowl LIV car ads below with all the details that you did not include in the advertising, from the date of publication to the price and whether these cars are indeed good.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WvEAklsAAts (/ embed)

2021 Audi e-tron Sportback

forget it

This Super Bowl turned out to be a great platform for electric vehicles. If the American public didn’t see Audi as a leader in electric vehicles, they could do it now. Spectators may have noticed that the e-tron Sportback has a European license. This is because the SUV will be available in this market in the spring, followed by a US debut in the summer. Basically, it’s a slightly smaller version of the all-electric Audi e-tron SUV, which is available from $ 74,800, but most likely will have a slightly higher price tag and longer range.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=92sXWVxRr0g (/ embed)

2020 Porsche Taycan

Theft

This was not only one of the best big game advertisements (light on molasses syrup and cliché, heavy on tire squeals), but also the first Super Bowl commercial by Porsche in 23 years. The most important thing you need to know about the Taycan is that it is “tie”. The second most important thing is that this is the first fully electric car from Porsche. If you’re worried about Tesla’s reliability, but interested in an EV sports car, then the Taycan is for you. Three models are currently available in the U.S. – the Taycan 4S, the Turbo, and the Turbo S – from $ 103,800.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=85iRQdjCzj0 (/ embed)

2020 Hyundai Sonata

Smaht Pahk

Sorry Hyundai, but you’re 23 years late with this technology. Seriously, the most exciting thing about this family-friendly sedan is not the Remote Smart Parking Assist. Hyundai has completely redesigned the 2020 Sonata. To revive interest in the sensible four-door hatchback, Hyundai focused on faster and more luxurious vehicles like the Lexus RX and Toyota Supra. The new model starts at just $ 23,600 and together reaches a remarkable 32 MPG.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WTcXkxbukuk (/ embed)

2021 Genesis GV80

farewell Party

As the terrifying ad says, it’s the first Genesis SUV (the very venerable luxury arm of the Hyundai Group). That’s not much to say because it didn’t become an independent brand until 2015, but it’s big news for the luxury SUV market. Rumor has it that the price of the GV80 will be lower than similar models, around $ 50,000 when it hits stores this summer. And it doesn’t save on amenities: even the second row is heated, ventilated and the seats are supplied with electricity, and you can operate them with the same Remote Smart Parking Assist that the Sonata announces.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t6EPPJHaCtw (/ embed)

GMC Hummer EV truck

Quiet revolution

Yes, everyone at your Super Bowl Party had an opinion about the lobster’s return. (And the Wall Street Journal was right about LeBron.) As the ad shows, GMC doesn’t reveal much yet. The specs they advertise are 1000 HP, 11,500 lb.-ft. The torque (for reference, a Standard 2020 Ford F-150 has 470 lb.-ft.) and a speed of 0-60 MPH of three seconds – are all estimated. The final electric truck will not be released until May 20. Then we will (hopefully) get more information about reach, price and sales data. You can sign up for email updates if you’re interested in lobsters.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YyMev6_XZ9s (/ embed)

2021 Kia Seltos AWD SUV

Tough Never Quits

If you think this ad is a stutter with Raiders who runs back Josh Jacobs, just wait until you hear that it’s a spacious four-wheel drive SUV that starts under $ 22,000. It’s also a brand new model for the US with four different trim levels (LX, S, EX, S Turbo and SX Turbo, the LX AWD only costs $ 21,900). While a 2020 model was available on international markets, the Kia Seltos 2021 will finally debut with dealers across the country in the next two months.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AnhzGUcENWo (/ embed)

2020 Jeep Gladiator

Marmot day

Sunday was indeed Marmot Day, so Bill Murray’s reprisals made sense. But the other meta-repetition you’ve probably missed is that the film came out around the time that Jeep stopped producing pickups. So to revive the jeep pickup, who’s better than Phil Connors? The 2020 Gladiator has been available since May 2019 and achieved strong sales with a starting price of $ 33,545. However, the off-road Rubicon model for commercial use is significantly steeper at $ 43,875. The real surprise in the ad was the brand new e-bike, which will be available in June this year. Everyone is now making bicycles.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C7loDDRfeJw (/ embed)

2020 Toyota Highlander

heroes

Get it, it’s a big damn SUV! The three-row Toyota Highlander is a well-known mid-range model among many newcomers during the Super Bowl, but its appearance last night was probably not due to the fact that it was redesigned for 2020 (with a standard V6 engine instead of a four-cylinder plus Apple) CarPlay and Android Auto), but only because everyone is currently participating in an SUV arms race and Toyota felt obliged to improve its offer a little. Starting at $ 34,600 with more storage space than the 2019 edition, it may be worth staying on your list.