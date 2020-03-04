‘all-the-dazzling-places’-viewers-urge-netflix-to-include-bring-about-warning

Viewers of All the Vibrant Spots have called on Netflix to add a set off warning to the film after boasting that its trailer does not match the gravity of the sensitive troubles depicted.

The new film, which is primarily based on the bestselling novel by Jennifer Niven, explores topics including psychological health issues and suicide. Netflix’s strapline reads: “Two teens facing particular struggles kind a potent bond as they embark on a cathartic journey chronicling the wonders of Indiana”, with genre tags together with “dark, “emotional” and “romantic”.

Elle Fanning and Justice Smith star as teenager enthusiasts Violet Markey and Theodore Finch in the 15-certificate film, which arrived on the streaming platform previous Friday (February 28).

A man or woman who viewed the film wrote: “All the Dazzling Destinations was introduced yesterday and Netflix has not posted a cause warning. If you do check out it, it is not a tacky love tale the trailer makes it appear to be like, but deals with triggering subjects and could be hard to look at.”

all the brilliant sites was introduced yesterday and netflix haven’t posted a trigger warning. if you do view it, it is not a tacky appreciate tale the trailer makes it look like but discounts with triggering subject areas and could be really hard to watch & read through the reserve, the film does not do it justice. — maisie (@wiIIiamsonfc) February 29, 2020

One more subscriber wrote on the web: “Netflix really should insert a set off warning bc it is going to trigger so several men and women of it does not,” though one more reported: “Please watch with caution.”

It’s not the initially time that Netflix has been berated for related content. In 2017, the streaming big was heavily criticised for its illustration of teenager suicide scene in 13 Explanations Why a controversial scene it sooner or later had to edit.

All the Brilliant Sites director Brett Haley explained to Vanity Truthful last thirty day period that Netflix provided consultations with mental wellness experts at each and every phase of output.

“We ran the script by them and talked to them in pre-production about what type of information we were putting forth,” he explained. “We created positive that we weren’t depicting anything in any form of dangerous capacities that could be triggering. There was a good deal of conversation about what this movie was about, what it was expressing, and how it was stating it.”

NME has contacted Netflix reps for remark.