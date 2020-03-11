All the details about Hannah Ann Sluss’s Peter Weber engagement ring – Info News

% MINIFYHTMLa7740cdc24a08bbe9d9bd1d50305468c11%

% MINIFYHTMLa7740cdc24a08bbe9d9bd1d50305468c12%

What a night.

It was an explosive end to the season for the Lone Star Peter Weber. On Tuesday night, spectators saw the pilot kneel to propose Hannah Ann Sluss, but things had a rough start. During his nomination, Peter mentioned that contestant Madison Prewett He had left the show a few days earlier. But Peter did not mention why Madison left, which would later play an important role in their relationship.

% MINIFYHTMLa7740cdc24a08bbe9d9bd1d50305468c13%% MINIFYHTMLa7740cdc24a08bbe9d9bd1d50305468c14%

After they were finally done, Peter and Hannah Ann split, and Peter told Hannah Ann that he couldn’t give her all her heart. As the Bachelor Nation saw during his emotional breakdown, Peter still had strong feelings for Madison.

% MINIFYHTMLa7740cdc24a08bbe9d9bd1d50305468c15%

% MINIFYHTMLa7740cdc24a08bbe9d9bd1d50305468c16%

“All I have asked is for someone to give me all their heart while I give them my own. And you got my first commitment,” Hannah Ann told Peter. “You took it from me. Because I trusted you and that’s what you asked me to do. Be patient with me. Trust me.”

Hannah Ann removed Peter’s engagement ring and said, “I don’t need anything else from you. You’ve done enough damage. I’m done.”

Now, fans can take a closer look at Neil Lane’s engagement ring that Peter proposed to Hannah Ann at the end.

ME! The news has taken photos of the platinum and diamond ring, centered on a pear-shaped diamond surrounded by 99 fine round diamonds. The diamond’s total weight is 3.27 carats and is handmade at the Neil Lane workshop in Los Angeles. The ring was created and signed by the famous jeweler.

After his split with Hannah Ann, viewers saw her meet Madison at the end. However, things were not easy with Peter’s family, specifically his mother. Barbra Weber, who formed a strong bond with Hannah Ann.

In After the Last Rise, viewers saw that Barbra had a tense exchange with Madison, during which Peter’s mother criticized the Alabama native and his actions during the filming of the show. However, in the end, Madison struggled to keep an open mind about the future of her relationship with Peter.

“At this point, I don’t think it’s right to sit here and repeat all the things of the past,” Madison said. “Honestly, it’s about me and Peter, our trip, only he and I have to talk about it.”

watch ME! tidings mornings Monday through Friday at 7 p.m.