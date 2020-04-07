All the fun you can see on Quibi is FREE!

This day has finally arrived! April 6 marks the launch of the largest new streaming service. Quibi!

So … is wtf Kibi ??

Quibi is a mobile-only application. The size of the show is small, the venue is simple, just … FUN!

There is also a 90-day free trial for a limited time, which means you can get everything you want for FREE. Most of the shows will air on April 6, while others will air at the end of the month. Everything you are interested in ??

Chris’s trial

(insert) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ojVPXD09x4U (/ insert)

You know how much fun it is to watch it Chrissy Teigen to continue the trial TwitterWhat? Imagine him in court. It’s a play that makes a funny supermodel the best judge, except for someone who says he’s not really a real judge. But the trailer says “the cases are real and the court decisions will be valid.” OMG HOW! Our best choice to consider!

Punk’s

(insert) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3awKJu7EN6I (/ insert)

Guess what, celebrities? You are now safe! Next time, everything will be distorted. Everything is so weird, you have to ask yourself questions again. This time Chance rapper waiting Ashton Kutcherand piercing new stars Lil Nas X, Megan Titus’s stallion, Offset, to Adam DevineBayna. I mean, we have to match ourselves!

Game show

(insert) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_NI1XOJESRQ (/ insert)

Matt Rogers to Dave Mizzoni The all-gay series has joined a panel of judges to judge two straight guys to find out who the reputable gay man is. Looks like a funny hack!

Thank you very much

(insert) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S9vbdBLABcU (/ insert)

If a favorite part of Ellen or Oprah was watching regular people who need to get amazing gifts Jennifer Lopez turned that moment into his own show! I like to watch semolina Kristen Bell, Nick Jonas, to Tracy Morgan Give back $ 100,000 to someone who has affected their lives – if that person catches you, you’ll have to choose someone else to give you half of the other money! It was too much time on the phone.

Highlighted

(insert) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E7zyJy588XA (/ insert)

This is a classic of the 90s MTV In a dating show, one participant whispers 30 participants into a single. Instead Jenny McCarthy to Chris Hardwick, we have Keke Palmer to Joel Kim Boster! This time it’s not limited to cis and hetero pairs! Oh!

Ugly

(insert) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f4fx6V7ura0 (/ insert)

In this wild cooking show, contestants are RESPONSIBLE for their food directly from the cannon – then find out what it was and put it back in the kitchen. If you’re not stupid enough Tit Burgess It’s constantly coming from Kimmy Schmidt, and that’s enough for us!

Barkitechtur

(insert) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5HDqnjCNjLE (/ insert)

This is a classic home show with a conical tip! Bachelor’s degree Tyler Cameron to There’s Delia Kenza Build a dog house for some good kids!

Looking for something more exciting? IS IT OK…

A stranger

(insert) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H6MNAQIHs2Q (/ insert)

Vienna Court, The creator of the American version of The Killing, has created a fairy tale that almost makes TOO feel real! Daan King (A Cure For Wellness) is a sociopathic killer who plays a deadly game Mike Monroe (It follows). Terrible thing!

50 fears

(insert) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yvSnlU6O6N0 (/ insert)

From the manufacturer Sam RaimiThe genius behind the movie Evil Dead is an anthology of local legends from all over the country. That’s the horror behind it!

The most dangerous game

(insert) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d7Lc8Eo6yTc (/ insert)

Liam Hemsworth The stars were the last contenders for the drug’s death Christoph WaltzBayna. Reward? $ 24 million! Oh, his life.

To live

(insert) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UmIVtF9JdCQ (/ insert)

Sophie Turner to Corey Hawkins Survivors of a plane crash in one of the most memorable places in the world. There is only one rule: stay alive.

Find out more about this and more. You can also sign up for a free trial on Quibi.com!

(Photo courtesy of Quibi / YouTube.)