New to Hulu April 2020: All the movies & shows coming & going

With many general audiences looking for ways to keep themselves entertained in their homes amidst fears of the coronavirus, Hulu has come forward with the full list of film and TV titles set to debut in April, including the four Oscar-winning South Korean dark comedy Parasite. Next month will also see the debut of the final season of the Josh Hutcherson-led Future Man, as well as the premieres of Into the Dark: Pooka Lives, What We Do in the Shadows‘ second season and the Chris Rock-starring fourth season of Fargo.

The full list of titles coming and going are as follows:

Available April 1

Kabukicho Sherlock: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

60 Days In: Narcoland: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?: Complete Season 4 (TLC)

Alone: Complete Season 6 (History)

Breaking Amish: Complete Seasons 2 & 3 (TLC)

Bring It!: Complete Season 5 (Lifetime)

Chopped: Complete Season 36 (Food Network)

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 12 (Food Network)

Dance Moms: Complete Seasons 2 & 6 (Lifetime)

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 27 – 29 (Food Network)

Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 3 (TLC)

Fast N’ Loud: Complete Season 13 (Discovery)

Fixer Upper (How We Got to Here: Looking Back on Fixer Upper): Special (HGTV)

Forged in Fire: Complete Season 6 (History)

Gold Medal Families: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

Hidden Potential: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

House Hunters: Complete Season 120 (HGTV)

Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Little Women: Atlanta: Complete Season 5 (Lifetime)

Little Women: LA: Complete Seasons 7 & 8 (Lifetime)

Love It or List It: Complete Season 14 (HGTV)

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 9 (FYI)

Marrying Millions: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

Property Brothers: Complete Seasons 10 & 11 (HGTV)

Taken at Birth: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

The Family Chantel: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

The Food That Built America: Complete Season 1 (History)

The Kitchen: Complete Seasons 16 – 18 (Food Network)

Til Death Do Us Part: Complete Season 1 (ID)

TRANsitioning: Complete Season 1 (FYI)

The Ant Bully (2006)

Bangkok Dangerous (2008)

Bend It Like Beckham (2003)

Blazing Saddles (1974)

The Book Of Eli (2010)

The Boost (1988)

The Chumscrubber (2005)

Diary of a Hitman (1991)

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who (2008)

Dr. T. and the Women (2000)

The Eternal (1998)

Free Birds (2013)

The Full Monty (1997)

Fun in Acapulco (1963)

Gator (1976)

Get Smart (2008)

Gods and Monsters (1998)

Gorky Park (1983)

Hud (1963)

Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003)

Kill Bill: Volume 2 (2004)

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)

Let Me In (2010)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)

The Mexican (2001)

Misery (1990)

Moll Flanders (1996)

Phone Booth (2003)

Repentance (2014)

Risky Business (1983)

Romancing the Stone (1984)

The Jewel of the Nile (1985)

The Sender (1982)

Shirley Valentine (1989)

Spider-Man (2002)

Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story (2019)

Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter (2019)

Who Let The Dogs Out (2019)

The X-Files: I Want to Believe (2008)

Zombieland (2009)

Available April 3

Future Man: Complete Final Season (Season 3) (Hulu)

Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell: Complete Season 4 (Adult Swim)

Siren: Season 3 Premiere (Freeform)

Available April 6

Too Cautious Hero: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Available April 7

No Guns Life: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Available April 8

Parasite (2019)

Available April 9

Who Wants to be a Millionaire?: Series Premiere (ABC)

Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life: Complete Season 2a (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Little Joe (2019)

Available April 10

Real Housewives of Potomac: Complete Season 4 (Bravo)

Available April 12

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic: Complete Season 9B (Discovery Family)

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic en Español: Complete Season 9B (Discovery Family)

Available April 14

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart: Series Premiere (ABC)

The Baker and the Beauty: Series Premiere (ABC)

Songland: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)

Vault (2019)

Unlocked (2017)

Available April 15

Mrs. America: Series Premiere (FX on Hulu)

The Masked Singer: Sing-Along Spectacular: Special (Fox)

A Teacher (2013)

The Messenger (2009)

Available April 16

What We Do In The Shadows: Season 2 Premiere (FX)

Harry Benson: Shoot First (2016)

Available April 20

Fargo: Season 4 Premiere (FX)

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)

A Kind Of Murder (2016)

Available April 22

Special-7: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Available April 23

Cunningham(2019)

Available April 24

Abominable (2019)

Available April 29

Footloose(2011)

Available April 30

2020 Billboard Music Awards: Special (NBC)

*The following are available with the STARZ premium add-on:

The Accused (1988) (4/1)

Cadillac Man (1990) (4/1)

Diana (2013) (4/1)

Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000) (4/1)

Finding Steve McQueen (2019) (4/1)

The Forgotten (2004) (4/1)

My Bloody Valentine (1981) (4/1)

Nanny McPhee Returns (2010) (4/1)

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000) (4/1)

The Nutty Professor (1996) (4/1)

Original Sin (2001) (4/1)

Paranormal Activity (2009) (4/1)

Showtime (2002) (4/1)

Snatch (2000) (4/1)

Spider-Man (2002) (4/1)

Spider-Man 2 (2004) (4/1)

Superstar (1999) (4/1)

Surf’s Up (2007) (4/1)

Undercover Brother (2002) (4/1)

WarGames (1983) (4/1)

Zombieland: Double Tap (2019) (4/3)

The Comedian (2017) (4/4)

Irrational Man (2015) (4/4)

Lady in the Van (2015) (4/4)

Where’s My Roy Cohn? (2019) (4/6)

Garden State (2004) (4/10)

Hellboy (2004) (4/10)

Napoleon Dynamite (2004) (4/10)

Night at the Museum II: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) (4/10)

Rent Due (2020) (4/10)

The Sandlot 2 (2005) (4/10)

The Sandlot (1993) (4/10)

Funny People (2009) (4/16)

Overcomer (2019) (4/17)

The Animal (2001) (4/17)

Bachelor Party (1984) (4/17)

Bulworth (1998) (4/17)

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) (4/17)

First Sunday (2008) (4/17)

The French Connection (1971) (4/17)

The Haunting (1999) (4/17)

Ithaca (2015) (4/17)

Sense and Sensibility (1995) (4/17)

Small Soldiers (1998) (4/17)

Big Fat Liar (2002) (4/18)

Bigger Fatter Liar (2017) (4/18)

Generation Columbine (2019) (4/20)

Beethoven (1992) (4/24)

Toxic Beauty (2019) (4/27)

The Bravest (2019) (4/29)

*The following are available with the HBO premium add-on:

Run: Series Premiere (4/12)

Insecure: Season 4 Premiere (4/12)

Night of Too Many Stars: Special (4/18)

We’re Here: Series Premiere (4/23)

I Know This Much is True: Limited Series Premiere (4/27)

*The following are available with the SHOWTIME premium add-on:

Outcry: Documentary Series Premiere (4/3)

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels: Series Premiere (4/26)

**Here’s what is leaving Hulu in April:

April 30

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

American Buffalo (1996)

Cinderfella (1960)

Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)

Golden Gate (1994)

The Bellboy (1960)

The Patsy (1964)

The Tenant (1976)

Unforgettable (1996)

Buffalo 66 (1998)

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)

Still Smokin’ (1983)

Earth Girls Are Easy (1988)

Judgment Day (1999)

Lord of War (2005)

National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie (2011)

National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea (2006)

Southie (1999)

The Last Stand (2013)

The Last Warrior (2000)

The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)

The Spy Next Door (2010)

28 Days Later (2003)

Robin Hood (1991)

Say Anything (1989)

Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason (2004)

Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016)

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001)

For Colored Girls (2010)

John Q (2002)

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985)

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983)

Vegas Vacation (1997)

