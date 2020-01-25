All the places in Croydon where Brick by Brick plans to build new homes

Over three years ago, the Croydon Council created its own development company, Brick by Brick.

And this year, it is seeking to submit planning requests to create 600 new homes in the borough.

The locations for the latter are plots of land belonging to the council, including garages and parking lots.

This is something that many locals are not happy with.

The company is currently fulfilling a public commitment for 20 projects, most of which are in New Addington.

A Brick by Brick spokesperson said: “We are working closely with the local community and other stakeholders on all of our proposed developments, consulting extensively throughout the process in many different ways.

“This is at the heart of our mission to create well-designed houses that are properly integrated into the surrounding neighborhoods, and to ensure that the houses we create are given priority for local people.

“Working with the community is at the heart of everything we do, and all the benefits of our developments are returned to the board for reinvestment in Croydon.”

King Henry’s Drive, New Addington

Brick by Brick says that 27 new apartments in a four-story building would be located on the site, sunk into the ground to reduce the impact on the road.

The development would take place on the open space between Tilford Avenue and the Wolsey Academy.

There will be green spaces not built and residents are invited to give their ideas on what could go there.

Currently, the plans include parking spaces for 11 cars as well as bicycle parking spaces.

Gascgoine Road, New Addington

At the corner of King Henry’s Drive and Gascgoine Road, the proposal is to build a six-story block of 23 new apartments.

These would consist of 19 one-bedroom apartments and nine two-bedroom apartments. On the same site, there is already a five-story building.

Fairchilds Avenue, New Addington

These are two parcels of land, one next to the junction with Comport Green and the other at the corner of Fairfields Avenue and King Henry’s Drive.

For the moment, Brick by Brick is simply asking residents how they use the land and has not yet published any proposals.

A second mobilization event should take place in the coming months.

Corbett Close, New Addington

Like the site above, there are no proposals yet for this piece of green space.

We just know it’s a lot behind the houses at the corner of Corbett Close bordering Fairchilds Avenue.

Windham Avenue, New Addington

A three-story building with nine apartments and five two-story houses is proposed.

It is proposed that the garages on Windham Avenue, near the junction with King Henry’s Drive, be destroyed to make room for development.

Thorpe Close, New Addington

Two separate developments would be built on garage spaces behind houses in Thorpe Close.

More information is expected on the plans in the coming months during a second public consultation.

Redstart Close, New Addington

There are not yet concrete plans for this mixture of garages and green spaces at Redstart Close.

Milne Park East, New Addington

Brick by Brick asks residents if they own one of the garages accessible via Milne Park East.

It is for redevelopment and is also behind the houses of Arnhem Drive and Uvedale Crescent.

Merrow Way, New Addington

It is proposed to demolish the garages of the Merrow Way homes for a three-storey building of 12 one and two bedroom apartments.

There would be a common garden and an entrance courtyard but no parking spaces.

Headley Drive, New Addington

The proposal concerns two new buildings with 30 new apartments. There would be a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments, including two accessible units.

It would be on a green space at the junction of Headley Drive and Merrow Way that Brick by Brick describes as little used with prohibited ball games.

Duppas Hill terrace, old town of Croydon

Brick by Brick has not yet revealed the number of houses it would like to build on this site.

The site in question is a space of green spaces and houses, including Cromwell House and Duppas Court.

Dunsfold Way, New Addington

A total of 13 new houses are proposed on this site, consisting of seven one-bedroom apartments in the block at the front of the site and six two-bedroom houses in a new meow at the rear.

There will also be six parking spaces on the site, which currently houses eight garages.

Castle Hill Avenue, New Addington

A three-storey building of six apartments with three parking spaces.

The site accessed via Castle Hill Avenue once housed garages, but these have since been demolished and Brick by Brick describes the land as vacant and overgrown.

Bramley Hill, Waddon

There are separate sites between 9 Bramley Hill, Albury Court and 18 Bramley Hill under consideration.

One proposal is for a three- to six-storey building of one- and two-bed apartments, as well as three-bedroom homes near Dering Road and 9 Bramley Hill.

Another proposal concerns a combination of 39 apartments and houses near Albury Court. It would be spread over a new mews street with two buildings and a pair of semi-detached houses.

Arnhem Drive, New Addington

This site is intended for a green yard including a parking lot at the corner of Arnhem Drive and Milne Park East.

There are no full proposals yet, but residents are invited to comment on what they would like to see.

Alford Green, New Addington

There are three separate proposals for Alford Green.

The first is for a terrace of six two-bedroom houses, each with a terrace on the first floor and a private garden.

The second is a three-story building with six one-bedroom apartments.

And the third is for a three- to four-story building of nine apartments with main access along an existing path that links Headley Drive to Alford Green.

Holmesdale Road, Selhurst

There are a few reserved sites between Ely Road, Holmesdale Road, Wisbeach Road and the railways.

The exact number of apartments has not yet been confirmed, but it should be three separate apartment blocks offering 80 new units.

No existing houses would be demolished, new apartments would be built on garage sites and other “pockets of space”.

Hawthorn Crescent, Selsdon

The proposal involves nine three-bedroom townhouses between Hawthorn Crescent and Old Farleigh Road.

There would be one parking space per house and each would have a front and rear garden.

Covington Way, Norbury

It is proposed that a green space bordering Covington Way and Crescent Way be redeveloped to provide nine one- and two-bed apartments.

Brick by Brick said it was considering options to “improve green spaces” and five parking spaces would be provided.

Residents living nearby have petitioned and say they are using the green space for community events.

Atlanta Court, Thornton Heath

The garage and wash line area behind the Atlanta courthouse at Parchmore Road could be redeveloped.

Proposals are currently for 23 new apartments in a three- to four-story building.

.