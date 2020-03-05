all-the-things-to-know-about-nik-wallenda-nicaragua-volcano-superior-wire-walk-live-distinctive-on-abc

Daredevil Nik Wallenda has his sights established on a new daring highwire stunt, this time across an active volcano. Here’s a look at everything to know about “Volcano Live! with Nik Wallenda” on ABC:

How, when to view ‘Volcano Live! with Nik Wallenda’

The exclusive will air reside on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday, March 4.

What to know about Nik Wallenda’s volcano stunt

Wallenda will try a 1,800-foot wander above the Masaya Volcano in Masaya, Nicaragua. According to the community, the stunt will mark Wallenda’s “longest and greatest highwire stroll ever tried.”

The network added: “Element of the famed Pacific Ring of Hearth, Masaya encompasses several craters and is 1 of pretty handful of volcanoes to have a lava lake. The intense environment at Masaya will include an excess established of dangers to Nik’s previously daring stroll. In the course of the televised party, Nik and his household will be showcased in interviews about the rigging, scheduling and execution of the stroll. Volcanologists and several specialists will also be on-site to lend their skills.”

“Right after shelling out years scouting and researching volcanoes, I completely realize why no a person has at any time attempted this feat: Mom Nature is very unpredictable. It is by far the most unsafe wander I have At any time tried, and that on your own will make it incredibly daunting,” Wallenda stated in a statement. “I am pushing myself beyond my convenience zone by the feat itself, but I know that I am up to the obstacle. I need to admit, it is scary.”

In a statement, a consultant mentioned the governing administration of Nicaragua was “thrilled to be capable to showcase Nicaragua through an bold walk by Nik Wallenda.”

“The Bachelor” host Chris Harrison has signed on as the formal emcee of the distinctive, and ESPN anchor Sage Steele will co-host.

What to know about Nik Wallenda’s Moments Sq. highwire stroll, other specials

Wallenda’s volcano wander is the hottest in a string of daring highwire walks. He and his sister Lijana walked 25 tales previously mentioned Moments Square very last yr.

Nik Wallenda is a seventh-generation acrobat but mentioned he was anxious through that stroll. His sister, Lijana Wallenda, joined him for the first time because her in close proximity to-lethal accident in 2017, when she broke virtually every single bone in her face. The two have been donning tethered security harnesses needed by the metropolis in case they fell.

The siblings walked from opposite ends of the one,300-foot wire suspended in between the towers, crossing each and every other in the center, wherever Lijana Wallenda sat on the wire and enable her brother stage more than her. Both equally then ongoing to the reverse aspect.

Previous televised specials have chronicled Wallenda’s walks throughout a Grand Canyon gorge, across Niagara Falls and between skyscrapers in Chicago.

Flying Wallendas relatives historical past

The Wallenda spouse and children has been a star tightrope-going for walks troupe for generations, tracing their roots to 1780 in Austria-Hungary, when their ancestors traveled as a band of acrobats, aerialists, jugglers, animal trainers, and trapeze artists. They never use nets in are living demonstrates or in rehearsals.

In 1978, 73-yr-previous Karl Wallenda fell to his death from a higher wire strung amongst two structures in Puerto Rico. In 1962, Karl Wallenda’s nephew and son-in-law died, and his son was paralyzed, immediately after a 7-particular person pyramid collapsed all through a performance. Lijana Wallenda’s drop happened through an attempt to crack a Guinness environment report with an 8-man or woman pyramid.

Lijana Wallenda stated immediately after her Situations Square walk that she could have stop wire walking immediately after her traumatic slide but “I would not enable that panic eat me.”

She is “living evidence” that any individual can phase out of their consolation zone and overcome their very own fears, her brother extra.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.