all-the-things-to-know-about-nik-wallenda-volcano-high-wire-stay-specific-on-abc:-how-to-check-out

How, when to enjoy ‘Volcano Stay! with Nik Wallenda’

The particular will air stay on ABC at eight p.m. ET/PT | seven p.m. CT on Wednesday, March four.

What to know about Nik Wallenda’s volcano stunt

Wallenda will attempt a one,800-foot stroll above the Masaya Volcano in Masaya, Nicaragua. In accordance to the community, the stunt will mark Wallenda’s “longest and greatest highwire stroll ever attempted.”

The community included: “Portion of the famed Pacific Ring of Fireplace, Masaya encompasses many craters and is a person of really couple volcanoes to have a lava lake. The severe setting at Masaya will include an added established of pitfalls to Nik’s by now daring stroll. All over the televised party, Nik and his loved ones will be showcased in interviews about the rigging, organizing and execution of the wander. Volcanologists and various pros will also be on-web page to lend their expertise.”

“After investing a long time scouting and looking into volcanoes, I completely notice why no 1 has ever tried this feat: Mom Mother nature is particularly unpredictable. It is by considerably the most hazardous walk I have At any time attempted, and that on your own can make it extremely daunting,” Wallenda explained in a assertion. “I am pushing myself beyond my ease and comfort zone by the feat alone, but I know that I am up to the challenge. I must admit, it is frightening.”

In a statement, a representative mentioned the federal government of Nicaragua was “thrilled to be equipped to showcase Nicaragua by means of an ambitious walk by Nik Wallenda.”

“The Bachelor” host Chris Harrison has signed on as the official emcee of the exclusive, and ESPN anchor Sage Steele will co-host.

What to know about Nik Wallenda’s Occasions Square highwire stroll, other specials

Wallenda’s volcano stroll is the most up-to-date in a string of daring highwire walks. He and his sister Lijana walked 25 tales previously mentioned Periods Sq. previous calendar year.

Nik Wallenda is a seventh-generation acrobat but reported he was anxious during that walk. His sister, Lijana Wallenda, joined him for the very first time considering that her in the vicinity of-deadly accident in 2017, when she broke virtually each bone in her facial area. The two were donning tethered safety harnesses necessary by the town in situation they fell.

The siblings walked from opposite ends of the one,300-foot wire suspended amongst the towers, crossing just about every other in the middle, the place Lijana Wallenda sat on the wire and enable her brother action in excess of her. The two then ongoing to the reverse aspect.

Preceding televised specials have chronicled Wallenda’s walks throughout a Grand Canyon gorge, throughout Niagara Falls and involving skyscrapers in Chicago.

Flying Wallenda family background

The Wallenda spouse and children has been a star tightrope-strolling troupe for generations, tracing their roots to 1780 in Austria-Hungary, when their ancestors traveled as a band of acrobats, aerialists, jugglers, animal trainers, and trapeze artists. They hardly ever use nets in stay displays or in rehearsals.

In 1978, 73-year-aged Karl Wallenda fell to his death from a superior wire strung involving two buildings in Puerto Rico. In 1962, Karl Wallenda’s nephew and son-in-regulation died, and his son was paralyzed, right after a seven-person pyramid collapsed through a performance. Lijana Wallenda’s slide occurred through an try to split a Guinness environment report with an 8-individual pyramid.

Lijana Wallenda claimed soon after her Instances Square wander that she could have give up wire going for walks immediately after her traumatic slide but “I wouldn’t permit that concern take in me.”

She is “dwelling evidence” that anyone can move out of their ease and comfort zone and triumph over their possess fears, her brother added.

The Linked Press contributed to this report.