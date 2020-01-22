All The Times Tabloids misunderstood Rihanna’s love life

Things are over between Rihanna and her three-year-old friend Hassan Jameel, as several pages have reported. When this love story ends, Gossip Cop I can’t help but remember all the times that the tabloids have speculated about the romantic life of the singer and misunderstood it. Whether she’s single or not, tabloids don’t seem to be holding back from making up stories about her potential partners.

In 2018, RadarOnline reported that Rihanna and Jameel were actually on their honeymoon while visiting Paris. The website was titled “PDA PHOTOS: Honeymoon? Rihanna makes herself comfortable with a billionaire friend during a romantic Paris getaway. “Besides being painfully long, the heading is wrong in almost every way. The only real part of it is that the photos were actually taken in Paris.

The article goes on to say that the couple were “sighted on a balcony in Paris” days after the singer was spotted with a solid diamond ring “. The ring that the stories relate to hadn’t been worn days before – it was more like weeks. Given all of this conflicting information Gossip Cop thought this story was completely wrong. After Jameel and Rihanna split up, this rumor was refuted twice.

About a year earlier, Star published an article that claimed that Cara Delevingne had a crush on Rihanna. The two appeared in the film Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets together, and an anonymous source allegedly associated with the film reported that the two of them overturned in the outlet. “They used to be very close, but when Cara said she had feelings for Ri, things went south,” they said. The suspicious source also claimed that Delevingne “can be really intense and obsessed.” She just stares at Rihanna and it makes Ri uncomfortable. “

Just look at the pop star’s Instagram posts from that time. Gossip Cop found enough evidence to disprove the tabloid press’ dodgy claims. Rihanna has posted photos of Delevingne on her Instagram page, which she probably wouldn’t do if she were pulled out of Delevingne’s attention.

Lighthouse star Robert Pattinson was also an alleged Rihanna fan. Women’s Day published a story in 2018 claiming Rihanna and Pattinson had secret data. According to an unnamed source who spoke to the gossip, Katy Perry, a “mutual friend” of Pattinson and Rihanna, was the one who committed the two of them to their secret dates. Gossip Cop was informed by our contact in Rihanna’s camp that they did not go out with each other and that they never went out with each other.