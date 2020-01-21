All the trends that we have left behind

There are many things we can think of that still had to do in the 2010s, including low jeans, the concept of splitting films into parts, live action remakes, or even politicians tweeting. And while we as marketers like to think we’re ahead of the curve, there are also many trends in our world that we hope we can continue in 2020.

Buzzwords have been widespread in the past ten years. Marketing has sometimes been a trial and error game, and although it cannot be denied that there were breakthroughs, we had to dig through the mud before we smelled like roses. Government regulations and changing industry standards all forced adaptation. Consumers took back the power of their own data; Purpose and sustainability have redefined the idea of ​​the brand purpose; and marketers struggled to stay one step ahead.

With the new decade in full swing, we thought it would be appropriate to take a moment to appreciate some of the trends and buzzwords that we leave (or hopefully leave behind!) In this decade, and them to give the name despatch they deserve.

“Customization made to measure” (2017-2019)

Rewind ten years and we all had high hopes for personalization. Who doesn’t want to feel special and have their own customized ad right at hand? Unfortunately, it turns out that some people find this a little creepy.

We don’t say personalization is bad in general. Of course, there are ways to create a unique experience without crossing a border, especially in the in-app, where the customer has already bought a brand like Monzo or Netflix. However, we can safely say that 2020 will be the end of mass personalization, and we won’t see as many failures as the car accident that was the Walkers Gary Linekar Champions League campaign in 2017 – lucky for Gary.

“Customization made to measure” was an idea that started with good intentions, but the wording itself is also a contradiction, and the idea of ​​unique, tailor-made experiences in large quantities was flawed from the start. As consumers began to gain more control over their data, personalization became expensive, which meant that it could not continue as it did at the beginning of the decade. With the introduction of GDPR and the various Facebook scandals that followed, we moved towards a world without cookies at the end of the decade. Some of the largest platforms, such as Facebook, Amazon, and Google (which account for approximately 70% of digital advertising spending in the U.S.) rely more on algorithms and prefer a broad audience with a high number of creative iterations than granular targeting with customized messages per Customer and customer segment. Without cookies, less control and greater trust in algorithms, the value shifts back to the product, brand and creative.

Cause of death: government regulations and the demand for more respect for privacy.

VR (2010-2019)

VR, when we look back on the decade, feels more like a holiday. It came into our lives from nowhere, tore our feet from excitement and promised us things we had never seen before. However, the romance was short-lived and when you get off the plane you will find that the martini is worn out, the tan has faded and there is not much left.

In truth, we may like the idea of ​​excitement, but in reality we are creatures of habit, and the technological advances required to properly implement VR simply weren’t ready to be integrated into our daily lives. The VR headsets that were created were mostly chunky, heavy, and somewhat cumbersome, and this fact alone is an important reason why they never really prevailed.

In addition, the number of people reporting “virtual reality disease” cases is an excellent example of one of the failures in creating VR. Unsurprisingly, feeling physically ill seemed like a great deterrent to people who wanted to use VR for a long period of time, and it seems like VR, as we know it, is slowly being removed from marketing conversations … rightly so.

Even though we’re optimists, we’re confident that there will be opportunities to reinvent VR in the future, but it would depend on the all-important balance between excitement and ease of use being found. Unfortunately, it could work for us in another reality, VR.

Cause of death: sophisticated technology.

“Zero Party Dates” (2018-2019)

Unfortunately, although we wish we could leave all marketing buzzwords in the 2010s, this won’t be possible. However, we are confident that the worst offender, the “zero party data”, will be dead and gone.

The term “zero party data” was always unnecessary, unhelpful, and was first introduced by Forrester as a concept (probably to draw attention to their industry report on the subject). However, to understand why the expression causes so much frustration, we must first analyze it:

The definition of zero party data attempts to distinguish it from first party data, and there are two key ideas behind the distinction. First, third party data carries the explicit consent of the user or customer (i.e. the data subject). and secondly, it is data – for example preferences and intentions – that the user or customer intentionally provides voluntarily.

However, there are two related problems:

According to the EU data protection directive for data protection and electronic communication, all personal data must be processed for legal reasons. Second, zero-party data is voluntarily provided by the customer or user. However, to be useful, they are almost always linked to the customer records of the first party data.

To put it more simply, the expression “zero-party data” is at best unnecessary and at worst, it is downright confusing. As technology and marketing continue to develop, products and services are increasingly being equipped with artificially intelligent interfaces. First-party and so-called zero-party data are inextricably linked. We don’t need new terminology, please.

Cause of death: senselessness

It is rare in marketing that we take the time to think. We are obsessed with innovation and future planning. But to move forward, we must first acknowledge our past and then our mistakes. And so we thank you for all the trends that we have left without a unique name in this decade, and we can only imagine which trends are waiting around the corner to either try to fill your shoes or tear us off our feet ,

Kevin Joyner, director of planning and insight at Croud.