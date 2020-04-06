All the worst people are ready for the war

Mandy Patinkin, Sam TrammellPhoto: Sifeddine Elamine (Showtime) TV Reviews All our TV reviews in one place.

I started playing a little game with the last Homeland season called “Who’s Absolutely Bad”. I’m not saying which character is the worst or the most hurtful in the world; it’s more about the character that makes my eyes go back to my head with each look. There are actually only two legitimate candidates: Jenna Bragg and President Ben Hayes. You can have an argument for both, and “Full Flight” provides a large number of weapons for both parties.

When we first met Jenna, we were told that she was new to the stage and could be a bit of a leap, but at the time I took it as a misdirection that it would prove its worth later (perhaps even ending in the center of a Homeland candy). Every week since then, Jenna has confirmed that she didn’t want a slice in a fake business meeting prepared to grind at the co-op, or that she didn’t want to see Carrie at the airport for a long time. His horror did not escape the attention of Carrie, who re-invested when an exfil team needed a secure home. “You played me,” Jenna said, because everything was about her, but it still hit Carrie. In Jenna’s (minor) defense, Carrie didn’t recognize her for a long time to realize that she had no real personal relationship with people, just people she could use when she needed to.

Hayes can get into a situation that can do more harm. Like any other president who may or may not be fictitious, Hayes has no real beliefs of his own; he just listens to someone who makes the latest claim harder on him. In the case of Hayes, he generally ceases to be Zabel. Saul is summoned to Washington again, and Hayes does his best to talk about the brink of war with Pakistan, asking if he thinks Jalal’s video can prove that he is a liar for political gain, not uncommon. the truth. Of course, Zabel is taking steps to persuade the president to think about it, but looking at Hayes’ face certainly shows that this possibility never came to him.

Zabel’s management of Hayes is incredibly transparent, as he takes his new leader directly to the war mentality through his nose. Wellington is completely helpless for Saul by remaining silent throughout the meeting, because he knows that challenging the president will only prevent him from future meetings in the best way and will be fired at worst. (Again, for some reason it all sounds so familiar.)

Claire Danes, Costa RoninPhoto: Sifeddine Elamine (Showtime)

Much of the episode is dedicated to Carrie’s efforts to restore flight records. Eugene takes Carrie to a market where he offers to choose a flight recorder – who knew they were such a popular item? – Max for sale without finding a blank space. This leads to a meeting with an “intermediary” who owns the actual recorder and wants to sell it at a price. Saul comes in with a million dollars (actually $ 999,999.00 for any amount of more than six digits to be recorded), and Carrie pulls out a tense operation that ends with his broker moving away at the gun point. When he finally begins to listen to the cockpit text, he confirms the theory that no one hit the Chalk: one accident caused by a mechanical error was the modern Tonkin Bay to justify an unnecessary war.

Among those trying to prevent this from happening is Tasneen, who has already suffered from excessive buyer remorse for supporting Jalal during the season. He wants the woman to fall to the ground, but he finds more than he can imagine – the “army of martyrs.” Meanwhile, there is an activity in Pakistan’s nuclear garrison in response to the increase in US forces, Zabel Zabil says he believes Pakistan will return when it fires.

It almost takes time for Carrie Mathison to save the world again, but she is in the worst position to do so. Assumptions about how human relationships work have re-emerged, and it turns out that Eugene does not turn into a filth in his hand in a roll of hay. It still has its own diary, and the flight attendant is part of it. As the episode turns black, Carrie is drugged and unconscious … and somehow not the most useless person on the show.

Acute observations

Looking at Jenna’s face when the Exfil team was caught by local police has made her entire presence worthwhile this season.

A program note for fans of the drama Showtime on Sunday night: Billions returns on May 3, but due to the closure of COVID-19, only seven episodes will be broadcast. The rest of the season will have to wait until we finally get through all this. Until then, stay home and wash your hands.

