[all-those-on-entrance-line-of-‘rock-wars’-set-to-say-goodbye-to-waaf]

What a extensive, unusual, headbanging journey it is been …

Subsequent in the unfortunate footsteps of WBCN and WFNX, Boston-space mainstay WAAF has been marketed and is dropping its rock format. The Worcester-primarily based station is flipping to Christian programming Saturday just after decades of breaking bands in the Bay Condition and providing a terrestrial radio challenging rock system for 50-furthermore several years.

“It was a big element of my daily life and I’m seriously unhappy to see it go away. It’s unfortunate for Boston,” stated Anthony “Spaz” Parziale, a producer for Greg Hill’s exhibit for 15 many years. “WAAF intended every thing to me.”

Parziale interviewed bands this kind of as Aerosmith, Limp Bizkit and Papa Roach and watched as the team Excessive obtained back again jointly to engage in stay in the studio. He was a jokester and recalled inquiring then-Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney if he’d ever been to a strip club.

But most of all, he said he was happy to enable others.

“The volume of charity perform we did on WAAF was possibly the most unforgettable issue. I mean, thousands and thousands of pounds,” claimed Parziale, who remaining the station in 2015.

Former WAAF (107.3) basic supervisor Bruce Mittman reported the station was breaking new rock songs that no other stations in the state ended up playing during his decade at the helm from 1990 to 2000.

“That was the most pleasurable you could have lawfully,” explained Mittman, now president of promoting company Mittcom.

Mittman recalled the station’s intense struggle with rock rival WBCN and obtaining his arms on Aerosmith’s new file in the center of the evening so WAAF could have it very first.

“It was a rock war, in all probability not seen wherever else in the state,” Mittman advised me.

The likes of Sammy Hagar and Ozzy Osbourne walked as a result of WAAF’s doors, as properly as sports activities figures and celebrities, Mittman recalled.

“There wasn’t a rock star that did not come as a result of the station or play are living in the station,” Mittman reported. “It was just a happening spot.”

Mittman explained he worked with talented and passionate persons who wanted to win the “rock wars,” including morning host Hill, who moved to sister sports activities station WEEI final year DJs John Osterlind, Liz Wilde and “Rocko,” who served Godsmack get their start right after participating in 1 of their albums, as very well as previous plan administrators Ron Valeri and Dave Douglas.

Mittman assisted launch the radio occupations of Gregg Hughes and Anthony Cumia, much better known as Opie and Anthony, in 1995 after his 10-yr-aged son listened to their tapes and insisted his father seek the services of them.

3 yrs later, Opie and Anthony bought the ax right after fraudulently telling listeners Mayor Thomas Menino was killed in a car or truck crash as an April Fools’ Working day prank.

Radio station big Entercom announced this 7 days it sold WAAF for $10.75 million to the Instructional Media Foundation.

“It’s an period absent by,” Mittman stated. “I’m positive it will be skipped but remembered.”