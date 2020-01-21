All Time Low returns with video for the new single Some Kind Of Disaster

All Time Low has announced their return by releasing a video for the new song Some Kind Of Disaster.

It is the first material from the Maryland outfit since their album Last Young Renegade 2017 with Alex Gaskarth, Jack Barakat, Rian Dawson and Zack Merrick checking in to say about the Lewis Cater-led promo: “The young renegades are no longer. .. “

They add: “Reintroduction of your favorite disaster, All Time Low. We took a step a minute away, grew a little, did some soul testing, some healing. Now we are back and ready to be all yours again, our war scars proudly worn and our hair looking better than ever – it’s best if you just agree.

“We’ve all missed you so much and we’re so excited about what’s coming. It feels like we’ve been keeping secrets from you for far too long … it was hard to keep your mouth shut, to be honest.

“It is a song and dance that we have done a thousand times before, but it feels extra good. Besides, it is never the same dance twice.

“I hope you dig this new song as well as we do … it’s all for you after all.”

The next live show of All Time Low will take place on January 26 in Baltimore’s Beer Maria event.

