[all-time-lower-announce-new-album-wake-up,-sunshine]

All Time Low have exposed that they’ll release their new studio album titled Wake Up, Sunshine this spring.

The comply with-up to 2017’s Last Younger Renegade will arrive on April 3 by Fueled By Ramen and will characteristic the direct solitary Some Sort Of Catastrophe, which All Time Low debuted last month.

In addition, the Maryland outfit will premiere their new solitary Sleeping In this coming Thursday (February 20) on Scott Mills’ BBC Radio one show at 2pm GMT.

Alex Gaskarth, Jack Barakat, Zack Merrick and Rian Dawson will also be at London’s The Garage on February 21 and the Brudenell Social Club in Leeds on February 24.

Talking about the new file, vocalist Gaskarth mentioned: “We obtained back to how we started. It had been a long time since the four of us built a file less than a single roof. That turned a central concept.

“We’ve been a band for 17 a long time. All people brought one thing to the desk. A large amount of what you are hearing arrived from those people magic moments jointly.”

Guitarist Barakat added: “I assume we completed a little something special. By placing our 4 heads jointly, we were being equipped to make a classic All Time Low album.”

Wake Up, Sunshine will also element guest appearances from blackbear on Monsters and The Band Camino on Favourite Put.

Uncover even more facts down below.

All Time Reduced: Wake Up, Sunshine



1. Some Form Of Catastrophe



two. Sleeping In



three. Getaway Eco-friendly



4. Melancholy Kaleidoscope



5. Difficulties Is



six. Wake Up, Sunshine



seven. Monsters (feat. blackbear)



8. Fairly Venom (Interlude)



nine. Favored Place (feat. The Band Camino)



10. Safe



11. January Gloom (Seasons pt. one)



12. Clumsy



13. Glitter & Crimson



14. Summer Daze (Seasons pt. two)



15. Basement Sounds

