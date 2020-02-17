[all-time-very-low-announce-new-album-‘wake-up,-sunshine’-and-little-united-kingdom-shows]

All Time Reduced have declared particulars of their new album ‘Wake Up, Sunshine’.

The new document, which follows 2017’s ‘Last Youthful Renegade’, will occur out on April 3, and was previewed by new one ‘Some Variety Of Disaster’, which landed last thirty day period.

Its following preview, a new single referred to as ‘Sleeping In, is set to fall on Thursday (February 20) on Scott Mills’ Radio 1 present.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer autoplay encrypted-media gyroscope picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/OTwdgzeey8w?feature=oembed" title="All Time Low: Some Kind Of Disaster [OFFICIAL VIDEO]" width="696"></noscript>

In addition to the new album, All Time Lower have introduced that they are established to perform two little United kingdom exhibits this week to preview the album.

The gigs start in London at the Garage on Friday (February 21), in advance of they perform Leeds’ Brudenell Social Club on Monday (February 24). Admirers who pre-buy ‘Wake Up, Sunshine’ by 4pm Wednesday (February 19) will get first accessibility to tickets.

Speaking of the new album, frontman Alex Gaskarth says: “We got back to how we begun. It had been a prolonged time due to the fact the four of us created a history beneath one roof. That turned a central topic.

“We’ve been a band for 17 yrs. All people introduced anything to the table. A whole lot of what you’re listening to came from these magic times jointly.”

Guitarist Jack Barakat included: “I assume we completed a thing special. By putting our 4 heads collectively, we ended up equipped to make a typical All Time Small album.”

See the artwork and tracklisting for ‘Wake Up, Sunshine’ beneath.

01 Some Type of Disaster



02 Sleeping In



03 Getaway Green



04 Melancholy Kaleidoscope



05 Problems Is



06 Wake Up, Sunshine



07 Monsters feat. blackbear



08 Pretty Venom (Interlude)



09 Favourite Location feat. The Band CAMINO



10 Safe



11 January Gloom (Seasons pt. one)



12 Clumsy



13 Glitter & Crimson



14 Summer Daze (Seasons pt. 2)



15 Basement Sound