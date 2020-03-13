all you need to know about the date of composition, tickets and much more to the festival of the 50th anniversary

In 2020 Glastonbury celebrates the big 5-0, and the role played therein celebrations, indeed, be very special.

After modest beginners – Michael Ivvis organized its first-ever festival in 1970 to about 1,500 lucky visitors – the event has become one of the biggest festivals in the world, with the site, which occupies approximately the same area as Oxford city center.

If you think that this edition of the festival was huge in 2019, then try to make a massive party half a century, which will take another thousand times.

That’s all we know so far …

What’s the latest news?

If tickets for Glastonbury 2020 receives a re-sale?

Tickets for the Glastonbury Festival in 2020 with the coaching packages went on sale on Thursday, October 3 at 6:00 pm and went in just 27 minutes. Then the general tickets went on sale at 9am on Sunday, October 6 and went in just 34 minutes.

Reselling unwanted and unpaid tickets will be held on April 16 for a bus ticket and 19 April for general tickets.

Now we are sold out. Thank you all for the incredible, ongoing support. Demand was more than ever, more than 2.4 million people. Bring on 2020! https://t.co/a31IfvB4Vk

– Emily Eavis (@emilyeavis) October 6, 2019

@GlastoFest tickets for 2020 have already been sold. Congratulations to everyone who bought tickets. Electronic confirmation message has come. Sorry for those who missed it. Resale bus + tickets will take place April 16, followed by the main reselling Sun April 19, 2020.

– See tickets (@seetickets) October 6, 2019

When will the Glastonbury 2020?

After the 2019 Glastonbury Festival official account shared poster next July 1st. Together with the tease before the 50th anniversary of Glastonbury, he shows the start date for the next edition of June 24, 2020.

Thanks to everyone who helped make it such a special Glastonbury. See you in 2020! pic.twitter.com/ftpe0kyJQz

– Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) July 1, 2019

This is also confirmed on the official Glastonbury website, which states that the next year the festival will take place on 24-28 June 2020.

How much are the tickets for Glastonbury?

General tickets Glastonbury Festival 2020 will cost £ 265 + £ 5 Reservation fee per ticket. See. Below about individual prices for bus tickets to be added if that is how you choose to travel.

Ticket prices on the coach Glastonbury 2020

You can book up to six tickets per transaction by paying a deposit of £ 50 per person, if the tickets are sold (plus the cost of the bus, if the bus you can book a package). Balances tickets UK and the International Budget in the amount of £ 215 + £ 5 booking fee per ticket will be paid in the first week of April 2020 (9:00 am on Wednesday, April 1 – 23:59, Tuesday, April 7).

As never before, the price of the ticket includes entrance to the festival, camping for five nights, a free program, and a mini-guide on the site of the newspaper and mobile charging points, and free firewood. Part of the cost of the ticket is also passed Oxfam, Greenpeace, WaterAid and hundreds of other worthy causes, and the funds are also used to improve the site infrastructure and the impact on the environment.

Prices have risen by about 10 pounds in the past year compared with the previous Glastonbury, that should give you a rough idea of ​​what to expect.

Glastonbury 2019

Do I have to register to get a ticket for Glastonbury 2020?

Yes. No registration, no ticket. You’ve had so far 5 pm on Monday, September 30 to register for tickets at Glastonbury 2020. Thus, if you have not yet registered in April, you will not be able to purchase tickets in the re-sale.

If you are already registered for tickets at Glastonbury in 2010, relax – no need to repeat the procedure. Do you remember when you fill it? You can check your registration status here. Organizers also recommend to continuously update the registration image, especially if your appearance has changed dramatically. Now you can update the photo attached to your account, retaining the existing registration number.

When the last time you were registered for tickets to Glastonbury before 2010, you will need to resubmit a new application to be available in October to purchase tickets. After setting up the system in your registration number you must find and mark it ready by the time when it comes time to purchase tickets.

Who until now has confirmed the composition of “Glastonbury 2020”?

Diana Ross

The first act, which was announced in October 2019, was Diana Ross. She will play in the game Sunday Legends slot in the footsteps of Kylie lamprey in 2019.

This is a dream come true. For all the fans around the world, this is my tribute to you. I come to Glastonbury with love. # Glastonbury2020 @GlastoFest pic.twitter.com/Zt0Ylt7TmK

– Mrs. Ross (@DianaRoss) October 10, 2019

Paul McCartney

Back in April 2019 Michael Eavis said that the legend of “The Beatles” Paul McCartney will return to Glastonbury “with hope on the 50th.” But do not do anything out of this nothing? he added, the cat is well and truly out of the bag.

McCartney then, would seem to confirm that the game section is not quite mysterious photo of Philip Glass, Emma Stone and Chuck Berry.

pic.twitter.com/ATdjMoiehi

– Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) November 18, 2019

Confirmation of his headline slot should rapidly from side Eavis and McCartney himself.

That’s right! So excited. The appearance of Paul McCartney next year title pyramid – it’s an absolute dream come true. On the 50th anniversary @ Glastonbury Festival https://t.co/soNWgJqoLU really there was no one that we would like more.

– Emily Eavis (@emilyeavis) November 18, 2019

Hello, Glasto – glad to take part in the anniversary celebrations. See you next summer! https://t.co/31yA40Eb4d

– Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) November 18, 2019

Taylor Swift

Swift December 15 announced that it will close Glastonbury 2020. On Sunday, June 28, the “Pyramid Stage” in the header slot. This happened after Emily Eavis described one headliner of a woman who had never played, and Michael Eavis said that the participants “love her” to the category “during the discussion of the reservation.

“She’s one of the biggest stars in the world and her songs are just amazing. We are very excited.”

Taylor Swift. Headliner on Sunday night Glastonbury 2020. pic.twitter.com/SHp9A4GG4w

– Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) December 15, 2019

“I’m ecstatic I tell you that I will be headlined Glastonbury for 50 years. See you there!” Swift wrote after the news.

She also shared a picture in which she holds the ad page Free Press Glastonbury, which reads as follows: “On Sunday evening, Taylor made for Glastonbury!”

I’m ecstatic I say to you that I will speak to Glastonbury 50 years – until next time! 💋 pic.twitter.com/2gJ40mEiDH

– Taylor Swift (@ taylorswift13) December 15, 2019

Kendrick Lamar

After much speculation about the final headliner slot Pyramid Stage, March 12 announcement of the mass composition (see. Below) has finally confirmed that it will indeed be Compton rapper headlining Glastonbury this summer.

Kendrick to perform at the festival on Friday, marking their debut Glastonbury performance on the night.

Lana Del Rey

At the current NME award Emily Eavis has confirmed NME, Lana Del Rey will play Glastonbury in 2020.

Jabez said: “I am very pleased to tell you that we have the most incredible Lana Del Rey I believe that this is the only festival in the UK, which is even better..

“Surprisingly, one of the best records of last year and for me a real revolution. On Friday, she plays a pyramid under our headliner.”

Until now, the composition of “Glastonbury 2020”

12 March, it was represented by the first significant clearance compositions for Glastonbury 2020 90 names have been added to the bill.

Announced during the global crisis at the outbreak of coronavirus, Emily Eavis admitted that the announcement of the lineup in 2020, appeared in a time of uncertainty for the music industry.

“After a long trial, given the current circumstances, and with the best of intentions, this is the first list of musical acts to” Glestanbery 2020, “- she wrote in Instagram.

⁣⁣

“Currently, we are still working hard to hold our festival 50th anniversary in June, and we are very proud of the bill that we have made over the last year. No one has a crystal ball to see exactly where we are out of 15 weeks, but we’re keeping our fingers firmly crossed that he will be here at worthy farm, to the greatest show on earth! ⁣⁣

⁣⁣

“As always, this is just a taste of what lies ahead, we plan to report on the many other performers and attractions on the region in the coming weeks, which will lead to a complete composition in May.”

The three aforementioned headliner Pyramid Stage confirmed most anonsavuyu composition, showing that the duo Lipa, Pet Shop Boys, and Fatboy Slim will headline The Other Stage.

High Flying Birds Noel Gallagher will play in the slot to slot uppercase Paul McCartney on Saturday on the stage of the Pyramid.

You can see the line-up of today’s festival Glastonbury Festival 2020 below.

Kendrick Lamar

Paul McCartney

Taylor Swift

Diana Ross

well

AJ. Tracy

Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals

angel Olsen

Anna Calvi

avalanche

banks

Bakster Holes

Beabadoobee

big moon

big thief

black Uhuru

Blossoms

Brittany Howard

boy violently

cage the elephant

Camilla Cabello

Kandy Statan

caribou

Cate Le Bon

Celeste

charli XCX

Clare

people trust

crowded house

Danny Brown

Declan McKenna

Dizzee Rascal

Dua Lipa

EarthGang

EOB

editors

ulnar

fatboy Slim

branches FSA

Fontaine D.C.

Gilbert Gil and the family

glass animals

Goldfrapp

Grintsov Peng

Groove Armada

Haim

Happy Mondays

coat of arms Hancock

Imelda, my

Isley brothers

JARV IS …

Jenny Beth

Jesus and Mary Chain

Casey Masgravz

Kano

Kelis

Hruangbin

KOKOKO!

la Roux

Lana Del Rey

Laura Marling

Lianne La Havas

The lightning seeds

London grammar

Mabel

Manic Street Preachers

metronome

Nadine Shah

High flying birds Noel Gallagher

Nubya Garcia

Aryeles

Boys to pet stores

Phoebe Bryzhers

primary cry

Richard Dawson

Robin

Rufus Wainwright

Sam Fender

Sampo Large

Seun boozed

sinead O’Connor

skunk Anagni

happy puppy

Football mom

special

squid

stick

Supergras

Suzanne Vega

Thom Yorke: tomorrow’s modern boxes

thunderstorm

Tinariwen

TLC

Mish Tom and Daisy Youssef

Tone And I

The announcement of the statement of March 12 showed that 52% of the acts announced so far amount to any women or groups, representing a combination of gender, – adjusting the preliminary promise Emily Eavis ensure that the composition for “Glastonbury 2020” to be “as close to “50/50 gender split as much as possible.

“It is important that we are closer to 50-50”, – she said. “It is important to have women in the account as much as men and, but the pool – of course, on feynlayner” – not so much. Thus, we have to work on it as an industry and bring all these women. “

Who else is rumored to be playing?

March 12 Emily Eavis has confirmed that the full composition of Glastonbury Festival 2020 will be announced by May – so do not lose hope if your favorite band or artist will not be included in the composition of announcements!

With that in mind, let’s prabyaremsya with some big names that are rumored to be playing at a decent farm this summer.

The crowd for the foal at Glastonbury 2019

Aerasmit

December 12, 2019, confirming that they held the UK and Europe shows the 2020 stage of the year, fans of “eagles” have noticed that the live list group “I Do not Wanna Miss A Thing” have shown that they will play Glastonbury in the Saturday, May 27.

January 27 Aerosmith fans sent another letter, which was also officially announced the game play, which took place on June 27 at Glastonbury.

Nevertheless, published March 12 Glastonbury ad is not included among the acts Aerosmith for over 90 years, which, of course, will be performing at the festival. Curious and curious …

1975

Healy’s mother in 1975, confirmed that his group will not be headlining Glastonbury 2020. Speaking at the Beats 1 in January, the frontman said: “No, we will not play this year, but this year’s Glastonbury exciting I know about it.. lot.

“I talked to them about things like that. So, I have heard amazing stories and wonderful things, and I’m going to go in as a striker … this is evil.”

Healy also said that he may be tempted to “do a little acoustic set in the stone temple.”

Earlier Healy declined to exclude the title, saying Beats 1 in December 2019: “I will be at Glastonbury (2020) Are we going to its heading or not, who knows if I’ll ever be headlining Glastonbury, then everything should be on guard of the year.? so I do not deliberate. “

Later, Emily Eavis has responded to comments and frontman said: “It’s really good interesting They are awesome Obviously, we would like to have this in 1975?….”

foal

Leaving two five-star album in 2019: “Everything that is not saved will be lost – Part 1” and “Part 2”, Foals plans “2020” well-replenished tour of the UK scene and the summer festivals that fill the diary. After their secret has been kept on Glasto 2019 fans and bookmakers expect Zhrebki return and begin to engage in one of the big six headliners in June.

If NME Foll asked whether they would return to Glastonbury 2020 Janis Filipakis frontman said: “Yes, I hope we go back we would be well prepared for unclassified show..”

Go further.

Foal for NME

Coldplay

Coldplay – it’s basically a group Glasto house. They performed four times (six total appearances), and Chris Martin loves to show surprise (you saw how he played with Kylie last year?)

The new album “Everyday Life” released in November 2019, and the group is expected to be released in the usual stadiums and arenas in 2020. However, he ruled out Chris Martin group. Speaking to Australian radio he said that the group does not appear in 2020.

However, we would not put him in the last Coldplay, to play in secret at some point in the weekend …

Coldplay

spice girls

As for the large variety of shares, which usually appear in Glastonbury, it can be a Spice Girls. It claims Mel B, who says that the group will meet with Victoria Beckham, to discuss the idea. Say you’ll be there?

“My plan is that we are engaged in a five-Glastonbury next year for the 50th anniversary,” – she said in August. “I urge Victoria in it. And I’ll do it.”

Mel B, Emma Bunton, Hera Halliwell and Melanie C, The Spice Girls perform at the first night of the tour groups in Croke Park 24 mine in 2019 in Dublin, Ireland

wolf Alice

Wolf Alice played at a party in Pilton Glasto’s Party in September 2019, which is traditionally reserved for acts that are planning to return to the big festival next summer (Liam Gallagher and Foo Fighters have done the same in recent years.

The group is currently working on a new album, and after winning the Mercury Music Prize for his famous second album “Visions Of A Life” in 2018, they more than deserve a high score on Glasto 2020.

Eli Rovzel Alice Wolf

Twenty one pilot

After their theatrical and pyro-heavy removes headliner Reading & Leeds 2019 scored the best-selling rock album of the decade with “Blurryface”, breaking genre Twenty One Pilots more than proven its worth as one of the biggest bands on the planet. Glasto can call? Possible: they have already lined up on the huge festival Festival in the summer of 2020, and a concert in Dublin RDS Arena in the Thursday, June 25 – the day before Glastonbury.

Beefy clergy

Already with the title “Reading and Leeds,” and at the Festival Isle Of Wight, Glastonbury – another great festival that Beefy need to win. “We are ready for it, we love to Glastonbury, we would like to do it,” – said frontman Simon Neil in 2018. “I think that the next six months or a year we will be working on a new album, so I do not think that the timing will be perfect for the next year. But it has to happen.”

Neil also adkapavsya at a high cost Fleetwood Mac and reiterated its commitment to the header.

“Look at the Fleetwood Mac”, – he said in November 2019. – Not enough money on them, these arrogant bastards! It’s a shame, is not it? It’s not in the spirit of Glastonbury, it’s not about the money. If the Rolling Stones can do it, Kanye did it, U2, and you’re telling me, Fleetwood Mac can not? Three go down, no way. “

Responding to a question whether Beefy clergy will perform under the heading, Simon teased: “That would be true, is not it?”

Beefy Clear (credit: Callum Baker / Isle of Wight Festival)

Bombay Bicycle Club

After speaking at the 1st session of the “Lounge Live” with Clara AMFI with “Everything Else has Go Wrong” – the title track from their latest album, the band responded to a message fan who hinted that they return to a decent farm in the fifth. time.

On the question of the fan “Glastonbury please any comments?” the group said that they were “working on it”.

How many tickets for Glastonbury 2020?

This year, the total sales of tickets purchased 135 thousand fans of 203 000 people (including artists, volunteers and festival staff) in place.

If you go to the next summer, a change in the license to a decent farm means that 7,000 people will be able to go to Glastonbury – on the condition that they will get there by public transport. Павелічэнне дасць фестывалю агульнай магутнасцю 210 000.

У 2019 годзе каля двух мільёнаў чалавек зарэгістравана, каб купіць білеты ў Гластанберы – калі выказаць здагадку, што ўсе яны паспрабавалі яго ў продажы, толькі 6,75% з іх пашчасціла ўпакаваць адзін.

Ці ёсць сакрэтныя парады, каб перамагчы білет у Гластанберы?

Так, азнаёмцеся з нашым блогам, дзе мы апыталі білет Glasto, купляючы профі на свае сакрэты і хакі.

Кожны дасведчаны чалавек Глэстонберы клянецца іншым спосабам. Некаторыя клянуцца, што ў буйных гарадах больш складана прадаць продаж, і пайсці ў найбольш незразумелую частку Вялікабрытаніі. Некаторыя падключаюць свае наўтбукі да супер-зараджанага Інтэрнэту і па-чалавечы адключаюць усе іншыя прылады ў доме, іншыя прымаюць супрацьлеглы падыход і жонглююць дзесяццю iPad, чатырма мабільнымі тэлефонамі і двума кампутарамі адначасова. Але сапраўдная таямніца, на думку арганізатараў, значна прасцейшая за гэта – набярыцеся цярпення, будзьце гатовыя і запісвайце ўсе адпаведныя дадзеныя, каб пазбегнуць панікі ў апошнюю хвіліну.

“Пераканайцеся, што ў вас ёсць усе рэгістрацыйныя дадзеныя (уключаючы паштовыя індэксы) гатовыя і загадзя правераны, ці ёсць на рахунку дастаткова ачышчаных сродкаў на картцы, якую вы збіраецеся выкарыстоўваць для замовы, і што вы ведаеце ўсю інфармацыю аб бяспецы гэтай карты”, – раяць яны . Калі вы спрабуеце каго-небудзь з сваіх таварышаў, таксама варта адзначыць іх паштовыя індэксы і рэгістрацыйныя нумары, каб пазбегнуць найгоршага сцэнарыя – пераблытаць і ўвесці няправільныя дадзеныя на канчатковай старонцы.

Glastonbury 2019

Як толькі вы выйдзеце на старонку браніравання, у вас роўна 6 хвілін, каб завяршыць аперацыю. У вас значна больш шанцаў на поспех, калі на гэтым этапе не памыліцеся.

Арганізатары Glastonbury таксама рэкамендуюць трохі вызначыцца. “Будзьце настойлівыя і цярплівыя – хутчэй за ўсё, будзе больш людзей, якія спрабуюць набыць квіткі, чым ёсць білеты, таму непазбежна не ўсе змогуць забраніраваць білеты, але чым даўжэй паспрабаваць, тым больш шанцаў атрымаць білет”.

Акрамя гэтага, усё, што вы сапраўды можаце зрабіць, гэта трымаць вашы пальцы трывала перакрыжаванымі.

І з гэтым, прынесці Glastonbury 2020!