all-your-burning-but-inane-rupaul’s-drag-race-inquiries,-answered

How do the queens know which cocktail is theirs when they head backstage for Untucked? Why does the Pit Crew never have on footwear? The place do the contestants uncover some of the products for their drag couture? These are the burning—but finally inessential—questions we come across ourselves asking just about every time we tune in for a new episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race. So, with some time to spare at final year’s DragCon Los Angeles, we decided to ultimately get our responses. Time 11 winner Yvie Oddly, Pass up Congeniality Nina West, longtime lover favorite Latrice Royale, and a lot more weighed in, dishing on their lip sync preparations and revealing which celeb guest judges astonished them most.

RuPaul’s Drag Race period 12 premieres Friday, February 28, on VH1.