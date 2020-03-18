All your questions answered

After the sad news that the Glastonbury Festival in 2020 was forced to cancel due to a coronavirus pandemic, many ticket holders will be the question of what is happening now.

So, that’s all we know so far, after the announcement of the message of what is happening in connection with the refund, to the fact that it is composed of 2021.

Why Glastonbury festival has been canceled?

In a statement Glastonbury Festival said that 2020 will be “forced a slow year for the festival” due to the ongoing crisis coronavirus, citing “new measures of the government,” in “the time of such unprecedented uncertainty.”

Organizers added that the decision was the only “viable option” and that they were so sorry to make a decision.

Why is it classified it now?

Glastonbury Organizers say they wanted to make a decision before the rest of the money for the tickets (after the initial deposit of £ 50) to be held in April this year.

They also argue that even if the pandemic coronavirus decrease to June 2020 (although recent data suggest that the crisis could last until the spring of 2021), they will not be able to pass the preparatory work necessary for the timely preparation of the festival.

“We hope that by the end of June the situation in the UK is significantly improved,” – said in a statement. “But even if it is already there, we can no longer spend the next three months with thousands of crews here on the farm, helping us with great difficulty, infrastructure construction and attractions needed to welcome more than 200 000 people in a temporary city in these fields. “

Can I get my money back?

Yes. Balance payments will no longer come out in April, and if desired, customers will be able to return a deposit of £ 50. They must make this decision prior to September 2020. See Tickets will be more information in the coming days on the return of deposits.

In a statement Glastonbury says, “Those who prefer a return of £ 50 will be able to contact with See Tickets in the coming days to ensure this, this option will remain available until September of this year.”.

Will return the price of the packages and accommodation?

Details about this will be posted on the website of Glastonbury festival, the organizers said: “Additional information – including details about the design of coaching packages, official orders for accommodation and local Sunday tickets – will be added to our website in the coming days.”

Will I be able to attend instead of 2021?

Yes. If you had a ticket for 2020, you have the opportunity to transfer a deposit of £ 50 to 2021, what will happen automatically if you for this advice.

The statement said: “We understand that to ensure a ticket to Glastonbury is not always easy, so we would like to invite all these people to transfer a deposit of 50 pounds for the next year and ensure the opportunity to purchase a ticket for Glastonbury 2021.”

Will I be able to purchase tickets for the 2021, if I’m not up to 2020?

It is reasonable to imagine that not every person who has a ticket for the event in 2020, will be able or willing to take part in 2021. Therefore, tickets are likely to be available in 2021, although it may be a much smaller amount than in previous years.

To date, it is unclear whether the full sale at Glastonbury 2021 tickets in September 2020, as in previous years, will set a date for the resale of tickets vyartanyh. Additional information will be available in due time.

Whether the composition of the same in 2021 as in 2020?

At this point it is not known. As part of the event in 2020, Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar booked as headliners for the 50th anniversary edition, as the duo Lipa, Pet Shop Boys, Fatboy Slim, Diana Ross, Lana Del Rey, and more.

Many of these actions can be performed at the festival in 2021, it depends on the individual schedule and the schedule of excursions, but it is clearly closer to the time of the festival.

If it’s not something that will be announced the composition of 2021?

We do not yet know, but usually the full composition of Glastonbury opens around March, and headliners tease months before the full announcement.

Glastonbury

That the financial impact of the termination will be?

Cancel has been described by the organizers as “a terrible blow” that would cause “serious financial consequences as a result.” Some reports suggest that the losses “could reach 100 million pounds.”

Cancel also affect charitable partners, the general public Glastonbury and around the business, which has an economic anchor for the festival.

In a statement Glasto written: “Cancel this year’s festival will undoubtedly be a terrible blow to our incredible crew and volunteers who work so that this event took place also inevitably there will be serious financial consequences as a result of the abolition of – not only for us. but charity festival partners, suppliers, traders, local landowners and our community. “

There will be some alternative events?

Any alternative popups Glasto will depend on the leadership crisis in the coronavirus around live events at the time.

However, during a pandemic Covid-19 saw the rise of virtual concerts. Such acts as Yungblud and L Devine, carried live digital productions for the Internet fans after turning off the venue.

BBC has also announced plans to broadcast “celebration of Glastonbury” this summer, which may include archival footage from previous years. In a statement, the press service of BBC said: “We, along with the Avis family, upset that, of course, the festival in Glastonbury can not happen we are waiting for the festival next year at Worthy Farm, and now we are pleased to introduce our viewers to the solemnity. Glestanbery in June. “

Other festivals have been canceled?

Glastonbury – one of the many festivals, which was canceled as a result of the pandemic coronavirus, both in the UK and in the rest of the world. So far we have seen the abolition of SXSW and Coachella transferred to the United States, as well as a great weekend in the UK for Radio 1. It is said that many other festivals in the UK are now going forward, “according to plan”, but it is believed they are monitoring the situation.

See the full list of all the canceled concerts, festivals and tours because of Coronavirus – and how to get a return ticket – here.

NME Glastonbury addressed for further comments after cancellation. At this point, they had nothing to add, but said that in the coming days on their website will be available more information.