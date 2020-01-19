Allah the Father, the Korean war veteran who challenged the founder of NOI, founded the “5 percent nation” before he was murdered

According to the old saying of “Man Know Thyself”, the veteran of the Korean War, Clarence Edward Smith, joined the Afro-American political and religious movement “Nation of Islam” after his return to the USA.

It was founded by Wallace Fard Muhammad and inherited from Elijah Muhammad.

Smith’s service in the Korean War earned him a Korean

Service medal with a bronze service star.

When he joined the nation, as was the custom, he adopted the name Clarence 13X. He was a member of Temple No. 7Because of his intelligence and his fiery speaking style, Elijah Mohammed appointed him student minister.

In the early 1960s, Smith found it difficult to accept Wallace D. Fard’s doctrine that God was black and yet biracial. He separated from the nation in 1963 In 1964, he founded his own Five Percent Nation in the Harlem neighborhood of Manhattan, New York City.

It was from here on that Smith took the name of Allah

Father. Other names of the group were Nation of Gods and Earths (NGE / NOGE)

or the five percent.

Its principles range from Black people who are the original people of planet earth Black people are the fathers and mothers of civilization, and the science of supreme mathematics is the key to understanding human relationships with the universe.

Allah the Father (formerly Clarence 13X), founder of the Nation of Gods and Earth via Wikimedia Commons

Its core principle was: “Ten percent of the world’s people know the truth of existence, and these elites choose to keep it 85 percent of the world in ignorance and under her controlling thumb. The remaining percentage are those who know the truth and are determined to clarify the rest. You are the five percent nation. “

Clarence 13 X also rejected traditional Muslim beliefs

that God was separated from man. Instead, Clarence claimed 13 X, the black one

Man was God in person, and every black man could cultivate and eventually

Realize your piety through meditation, study, and spiritual and physical

Fitness.”

Allah the Father “Teached his message to the youngsters on Harlem’s streets, teaching them that the black Americans had inherited a legacy that goes back to the great civilizations of Africa and that they should regain their size by fighting for racial equality and self-determination.

“To help his students unlock their divinity, Allah the Father also taught an elaborate philosophical system called” Supreme Mathematics “and” Supreme Alphabet “. By using both, he believes that he can interpret ordinary numbers and words as spiritual messages to lead them life. “

The cultural center of the nation of gods and earths in Harlem.

Christopher Johnson, NPR

Allah’s hypnotizing style of speech in the streets of Major

City centers in the United States quickly earned followers. His

Group soon began to play an influential role in urban black communities

especially in hip hop culture and music.

Busta Reime, Big Daddy Kane, Jay-Z, Rakim, Wu-Tang Clan, Brand Nubian, Nas, Common, and Poor Righteous Teachers have all used the Five Percent Nation’s phrases and symbols that underlie its enduring legacy.

As soon as a black man realizes his own divine nature, he becomes Allah, a God, and a black woman becomes Earth, the group notes. The five Percenter breakdowns “Allah “as” arm leg leg arm head ” and “Islam” as “I myself, Lord and Master”.

As a mentee of Allah the Father, Allah B recognized the positive effects of his mentoring work on the church.

“We could have been little hoodlums in the streets of Harlem – early school leavers, ”NPR reported. “But he showed us love … He not only had the care and courage, but also the knowledge to strengthen us and give us a sense of realizing our full potential.”

The FBI opened a five percent file in 1965, the culmination of civil rights and black power movements in America. The five percent were treated as a criminal gang. It wasn’t until 2003 that a federal district judge granted the Nation of Gods and Earths the right to practice their religion or way of life in prisons.

Over time, the NGE websites and articles noted: “We as

Collective are neither anti-white nor pro-black. We are fair and

Anti-devilry. ‘

Allah was murdered by unknown attackers on June 13, 1969 at 21 West 112th Street in Harlem, the residence of his wife and children. His murder remains unsolved, The murder was a blow to the movement. He led the five percent nation for only five years.

In March 2019 the intersection 126th Street & Adam

Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd in New York was officially named “Allah, Justice

& The Five Percenters Square. ‘