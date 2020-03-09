Allahabad HC has ordered UP to remove warehouses of protesters against CAA – News from India

The Allahabad High Court on Monday ordered a misdemeanor of the Lunak District Court to remove warehouses containing pictures and addresses of alleged anti-CAA protesters posted by Uttar Pradesh government at various locations in the state capital.

The court found that the installation of such partitions without any such legal provisions was unlawful.

On Sunday, the high court reserved its case in the case.

The department club, consisting of Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Ramesh Sinha, photographed the canopies with photographs, the names of the CAA protesters in Lukavn.

Earlier on Sunday, the bench pulled the state government to set up a department and labeled it “an insult to the state and its public.” The act was said to be “highly unjust” and an absolute “attack” on the personal freedom of the persons concerned.

Speaking on behalf of the state government, General Counsel Raghvendra Pratap Singh argued that the court should not interfere in such matters, taking the succinct motto of knowing government action, taken against those persons who damaged public and private property.

Singh called the state government’s act of setting up a pantry a “deterrent” so that such actions would not be repeated in the future.

On Saturday, the court took a suo moto cognizance of the pantry and asked the district judge and commissioner of the Lucan department to inform him of the law under which such posters / pantries were placed on the streets of Lukawa.

On Sunday, when the court resolved the matter at 10am, additional general counsel Neeraj Tripathi informed him that general counsel Raghvendra Pratap Singh would represent the state government in the case. Therefore, the court ordered that the case be heard at 3 pm.

When the court again raised the issue at 3 pm, the Advocate General appeared before the court and briefed him on the position of the State Government. The court, after hearing his arguments, upheld his order.

On Thursday, police set up several units in Lukavn, identifying those accused of violence during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act last December.

The names, photos and addresses of the defendants reside on shelves, which raises fears of security among those on the pantry.

Defendants are required to pay for damage to public and private property within the prescribed period or to have their property confiscated by the district administration.

.

.