A Sudanese migrant with a knife shouting “Allahu Akbar!” he has stabbed two people to death and injured “at least” seven in France.

The alleged killer, who said he was an asylum seeker in his thirties, was initially reported to have run out of a bakery in Romans-sur-Isère, in the southeastern part of the country, at sale including MailOnline, which cited local media.

However, a later report from the BBC did not mention the nationality of the suspect or the alleged shout “Allahu Akbar!” – said he attacked the shopkeeper and customers at a tobacconist’s shop before moving to the nearby butcher shop.

All pensions did not lead to apartment victories for # RomansSurIsère and his relatives.

The author then took some time to ask @PoliceNationale.

The DIPJ of Lyon is mobilized, with the authority of justice, to establish the nature and circumstances of this hateful act.

– Christophe Castaner (@CCastaner) April 4, 2020

Details continue to emerge, but there seems to be a dead butcher and a client at a tobacconist’s death.

Christophe Castaner, France’s Interior Minister, has offered his condolences to the victims, five of whom are in critical condition, confirming that the suspect is under arrest and that investigators are seeking to confirm his motives.

It is also said that the suspect’s roommate is under arrest.

This story unfolds …

Follow Jack Montgomery on Twitter: @JackBMontgomery

Follow Breitbart London on Facebook: Breitbart London