[allegations-of-stunningly-misogynistic-remarks-come-back-to-haunt-bloomberg]

2020 candidate Michael Bloomberg would seem to have additional in widespread with President Donald Trump than he’d like to acknowledge.

On Saturday, the Washington Write-up published a 1997 lawsuit from Bloomberg and his business submitted by Sekiko Sakai Garrison, a previous salesperson, that revealed that the billionaire had created shockingly misogynistic comments to Garrison and other female employees.

In her lawsuit, Garrison alleged that when she instructed Bloomberg she was pregnant, he responded, “Kill it!” and reported it again when she questioned him to repeat himself.

“Great! Amount 16!” he allegedly claimed, a complaint about how many employees experienced gotten pregnant.

A former staff for Bloomberg, David Zielenziger, confirmed Garrison’s account to the Article.

“He talked kind of crudely about girls all the time,” Zielenziger said of his previous manager. Indeed, the lawsuit alleged that Bloomberg would say “I’d fuck that in a second” upon seeing certain girls.

He allegedly instructed quite a few woman employees that “all of you girls” need to “line up” to give oral sex to male coworker who was obtaining married “as a marriage existing.”

Garrison’s accommodate also alleged that Bloomberg had made a racist comment though chewing out a female employee who was battling to locate someone to assist choose treatment of her child.

“It’s a fucking little one!” he mentioned, according to the lawsuit. “All you require is some black who doesn’t have to speak English to rescue it from a burning creating.”

Bloomberg, who denied the accusations underneath oath, ended up settling with Garrison for an undisclosed quantity.

The Article cited a further lawsuit by former Bloomberg worker Mary Ann Olszewski, who sued Bloomberg LLP immediately after a supervisor allegedly raped her. According to her fit, there was a tradition of “sexual degradation of women” at the corporation. She alleged that Bloomberg would say “I’d like to do that piece of meat” about his staff.

Right after the Publish released its report, Bloomberg claimed by means of Twitter that he has “demonstrated” through his profession that he “will generally be a winner for ladies in the workplace.”

Bloomberg’s marketing campaign informed the Post that the billionaire “never tolerated any variety of discrimination or harassment” at his enterprise.