[alleged-dui-driver-hits,-kills-pedestrian-in-sanger]

SANGER, Calif. — Police say a drunk driver hit and killed a 71-year-aged man crossing a road Friday evening in Sanger.

Officers determined the suspect driver as 44-12 months-old Vivian Lugo. They say the 71-12 months-aged victim was crossing the highway at Academy and eighth Friday night about nine: 30 p.m. Which is when Lugo drove her SUV into him.

The 71-year-previous sufferer was taken to Community Regional Healthcare Center the place he was pronounced lifeless.

Lugo pulled in excess of straight away immediately after the collision. When law enforcement tested her, they uncovered she was driving underneath the influence.

Lugo has been booked into the Fresno County Jail. She is going through DUI and vehicular-manslaughter expenses.